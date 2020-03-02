Woman Is Furious Doctor Refuses to Tie Her Tubes Without Her Husband’s ‘Permission’

According to Would, her doctor made the comment at a recent appointment.

My OBGYN just said if I want my tubes tied electively then my husbands signature is also required on the release form. I asked her if that was a law, she said it's not but it's their policy. My face has been stuck like this for 15 minutes. I'm fucking pissed. pic.twitter.com/5nay09f8jv

"I asked her if that was a law, she said it's not but it's their policy, " the Twitter user shared, along with a selfie of herself sporting an angry scowl. "My face has been stuck like this for 15 minutes," she added. "I'm [expletive] pissed."