Woman Is Furious Doctor Refuses to Tie Her Tubes Without Her Husband’s ‘Permission’

A woman on Twitter was less than thrilled after her OBGYN asked if she had her husband's permission before getting a tubal ligation. Naturally, the woman (who is known as Holli Would online) thought that was a pretty strange request to make for an elective procedure on her own body. She took to the internet to vent her frustrations, where people were similarly outraged.
According to Would, her doctor made the comment at a recent appointment.
In a February 24 tweet, the social media user alleged that her OBGYN told her if she wanted her tubes tied electively, then her husband's signature was also required on the release form.
"I asked her if that was a law, she said it's not but it's their policy, " the Twitter user shared, along with a selfie of herself sporting an angry scowl. "My face has been stuck like this for 15 minutes," she added. "I'm [expletive] pissed."
Over 200,000 people liked Would's tweet, and many agreed that it was in fact VERY infuriating.
"Time to find another OBGYN," one person wrote. "Just asked husband who is a urologist if their group has a similar policy for vasectomies or if he has ever heard of such a policy. He said no, he also said it makes it sound as if she is the property of her husband. Spot on."
"This is ridiculous," someone else chimed in. "You are not his property."
Another person shared a similarly eye-opening story, writing:
"30 years ago, a friend of mine had her tubes tied after her second c-section because her husband told the doctor to do it. Not only did they not ask her, they didn’t even tell her! She only found out years later when she was thinking of having another child."
At least one person thought Would's doctor had a point, though.
"Not trying to pick a fight," the commenter prefaced. "When I had a vasectomy, I thought it was a decision that my wife and I should enter into. It would have been thoughtless to just do it on my own. Is there not some similarity? I understand their policy. I also get your frustration ... it's your body."
Although it's definitely wise to discuss any sterilization procedures with your partner beforehand, the fact is, it isn't the law.
According to a statement on the website for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists:
"Obstetrician–gynecologists should provide pre-sterilization counseling that includes a discussion of a woman’s reproductive desires and places her wishes at the center of care. Paternalism, in which a physician overrides a patient’s autonomy to 'protect' [the patient] from the consequences of her own decision making, should be avoided."
It's true that some doctors may decline to perform sterilization procedures for a number of reasons, including personal religious or moral beliefs.
Others make it their policy not to perform tubal ligation on women who have yet to bear children, are in their early 20s, or, as with Would's case, without a partner's written consent. But if this is the case, surely a patient deserves to be told as early on as possible and be directed to other methods of contraception if this is the doctor's policy.
As for what Would should do next? Many people on Twitter urged her to reach out to the American Civil Liberties Union and start looking for a new doctor -- one who will let her make her own health care decisions without seeking "permission" first.
