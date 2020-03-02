Man Who Kidnapped Tween Stepdaughter & Fathered Her 9 Children Is Sentenced

Henri Michelle Piette, the man who kidnapped his 12-year-old stepdaughter Rosalynn McGinnis in 1997 and later fathered her nine children, was officially convicted for his crimes February 20. The now 65-year-old was found guilty of kidnapping and traveling with a minor to engage in a sexual act, and sentenced to life in prison.
-
The stepfather allegedly began sexually abusing McGinnis when she was just 10 years old.
-
The pair bounced from hotel room to hotel room until finally, they fled the country and settled in Mexico.
-
-
McGinnis has said she tried to escape multiple times, but each failed attempt resulted in a beating when Piette found out.
Finally, McGinnis befriended an English-speaking couple who had recently moved to Oaxaca -- a woman named Lisa, who is from the United States, and her husband Ian, who is British. (Both requested their last names not be revealed because of safety concerns.)
The couple ran into McGinnis at the grocery store one day, at a time when she was going by the alias Stephanie.
“We were in line and they were in front of us," Lisa told KSHB. "They had two giant carts of groceries. One was entirely filled with meat, which the children told us later was only for him, and they couldn't pay the bill. They were short on money so Ian and I just gave them money. And she was grateful."
-
She later noted that McGinnis' children were almost always barefoot when she would see them, and that they seemed "desperate to talk."
-
-
When Lisa and Ian eventually did the math, McGinnis' relationship with Piette just didn't make sense.
“We went home, and I said, ‘Ian she's 32 years old,’” Lisa said. “Her oldest kid would be turning -- I think at that point he was to be turning 17 -- and I said, ‘That's wrong.’ You take 17 from 32 that's 15. He's 62.”
“She could have been 14 when she got pregnant," Lisa reasoned. "This is wrong. There's something seriously wrong."
Lisa eventually offered to help McGinnis, while the pair spoke by phone when her husband wasn't around. But it wasn't until several weeks later, in June 2016, that McGinnis would finally make her escape.
-
It happened one night when Piette was passed out from drinking.
McGinnis and eight of her children (her eldest child had managed to escape the home previously) hopped in a taxi and set off to find Lisa and Ian.
Once she made it to safety after meeting up with them, McGinnis was able to report Piette and have him arrested, which bought her enough time to raise funds for a move back to the United States.
Then, as days turned to weeks, McGinnis finally trusted Lisa enough to reveal her real name -- as well as her entire harrowing story.
"She turned to me and said, ‘I've been waiting 20 years for somebody to do the math and figure out that a 15-year-old or 16-year-old shouldn't have babies like this, and that at 20 I shouldn't have grown children," Lisa said. "I've been waiting all this time and I couldn't say anything. You're the first person who ever noticed that things were wrong and did something and I'm so grateful.'"
-
-
Once McGinnis finally managed to cross the US-Mexico border, the FBI began a search for Piette.
-
Two weeks ago, McGinnis was finally able to see justice served.
At his sentencing hearing February 20, Piette was given life in prison for the kidnapping charges, but was given an additional 360 months (or 30 years) for traveling with intent to engage in sexual acts with a juvenile. He was also slapped with a $50,000 fine and ordered to pay $50,067 in restitution.
Federal prosecutors told People that they hope the verdict will finally give McGinnis a sense of closure.
“Life in prison is a sentence the law reserves for the most serious offenders -- offenders like Henri Michelle Piette,' said US Attorney Brian J. Kuester. "For 20 years he inflicted extreme physical and emotional abuse on the victim and her children. For 20 years she feared for her and her children’s lives.
"The victim’s courage ended the defendant’s reign of terror," he added. "Unfortunately, the horrific memories may very well last a lifetime. It is fitting that the defendant’s sentence will also."
-
-
As for McGinnis, she seems to be trying to move on however she can -- but it hasn't been easy.
"Relief is such a small word in comparison to how I feel about the capture of Henri Piette," McGinnis told People in an exclusive interview. "However, it is the closest I am able to come to describing my overall demeanor at this time. Knowing that the man who physically took 22 years from me, leaving me with a lifetime of painful challenges, has been captured makes today one of the most pivotal times of my life.”
Share this Story