Man Who Kidnapped Tween Stepdaughter & Fathered Her 9 Children Is Sentenced

On January 31, 1997, however, Piette took things even further. Prosecutors say he asked his son to pick up McGinnis up at her middle school before he brought her to a hotel room two hours away in Tulsa, Oklahoma.



Piette first told the middle schooler that her mother would be joining them, but after the two left town, he claimed that her mother didn't want her, informed her that she was now "a runaway," and that if she told anyone the truth about who she was, she'd be in serious trouble.



“I didn’t know what was happening,” McGinnis told KSHB. “The next thing I know, my mother’s not there, my brothers are not there, and none of my family is there and I am by myself with this man.”

Shortly after taking McGinnis, Piette is said to have taken her to a van where he "married" her in a ceremony in which he “gave her a ring,” according to an FBI affidavit obtained by the Associated Press.