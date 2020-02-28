KFC Searched Where Missing Toddler Was Reportedly Seen With Grandma Before Disappearance

Since then, there have been several twists and turns in the case -- including Megan's arrest.

UPDATE: The mother of baby Evelyn has been taken into custody. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has charged Megan Boswell with False Reporting. Evelyn is still missing, and the #TNAMBERALERT remains active. Have information? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/MtHUiSovDw

Police took Megan Boswell into custody earlier this week after discovering that several of her claims were intentionally misleading.

First, the mother claimed she knew who had taken her daughter, but didn't want to name names for fear that they would run.

"In a way, I knew that as soon as anything went down this person was going to disappear and they have," Megan told WCYB. "They won't answer phone calls. They just kinda disappeared."

But on February 24, she then claimed to WJHL that she had told police her mother took Evelyn to a campground in a silver camper. At the time, she said police had not taken the information seriously.

She also claimed in a Facebook message with WJHL, that she couldn't take a polygraph test because she was pregnant. But officials at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office not only told a reporter that they had never asked her to take a test -- they claimed to not use polygraph tests at all.

"Megan Boswell was not scheduled to meet with a TBI polygraph examiner," someone later confirmed.



Megan is currently being held on one count of false reporting, with a bail set at $25,000 bail, People reports. She has yet to enter a plea.

