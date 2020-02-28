KFC Searched Where Missing Toddler Was Reportedly Seen With Grandma Before Disappearance

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/Facebook
Police are searching a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Yadkinville, North Carolina, after an employee reported that she saw missing toddler Evelyn Boswell there with her grandmother, Angela Boswell, and her boyfriend, William McCloud, before she disappeared. Evelyn has been missing since early December, and the tip comes at the end of a busy week in the investigation into her disappearance.
-
KFC employee Ashley Hutchens reported the sighting to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.
-
After the alert was issued, and Evelyn's grandmother was arrested, Hutchens began to suspect the couple she saw was Angela and McCloud.
-
-
Evelyn has been missing since either December 10 or 11, but police only learned about it in February when her grandfather reported it.
The day after she was reported missing, police issued an Amber Alert, in hopes of locating the toddler. But since the investigation began, police haven't been quiet about the fact that many of the details in her disappearance just aren't adding up.
"During the course of the investigation, Megan 'Maggie' Boswell [Evelyn's mother] provided detectives and agents with a number of conflicting statements," Sullivan County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Andy Seabolt said in a statement this week.
-
Since then, there have been several twists and turns in the case -- including Megan's arrest.
Police took Megan Boswell into custody earlier this week after discovering that several of her claims were intentionally misleading.
First, the mother claimed she knew who had taken her daughter, but didn't want to name names for fear that they would run.
"In a way, I knew that as soon as anything went down this person was going to disappear and they have," Megan told WCYB. "They won't answer phone calls. They just kinda disappeared."
But on February 24, she then claimed to WJHL that she had told police her mother took Evelyn to a campground in a silver camper. At the time, she said police had not taken the information seriously.
She also claimed in a Facebook message with WJHL, that she couldn't take a polygraph test because she was pregnant. But officials at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office not only told a reporter that they had never asked her to take a test -- they claimed to not use polygraph tests at all.
"Megan Boswell was not scheduled to meet with a TBI polygraph examiner," someone later confirmed.
Megan is currently being held on one count of false reporting, with a bail set at $25,000 bail, People reports. She has yet to enter a plea.
-
-
Police did eventually find and arrest Angela and her McCloud, who were traveling in a gray 2007 BMW.
Police had been on the lookout for the car because they believed its occupants would have information about Evelyn's whereabouts.
Hutchens told WFMY that she believes this was the same car she saw the couple in when they came to KFC in December. The couple paid in cash, but she didn't think much of it because it was before the Amber Alert went out.
"I just kind of crossed my mind that something wasn't right with the whole situation," she said.
But weeks later, the couple would spring to mind after Angela and McCloud were arrested. McCloud was recently extradited back to Tennessee to face outstanding criminal charges, while Angela is still being held at the Wilkes County Jail without bail.
"I called TBI on Tuesday and told them about it and everything like that," Hutchens told WFMY. "And they got all my information and stuff. I guess they called my general manager and talked to him about coming, sit down, watching the film. But I reported it Tuesday. And they reported it, I guess, to Yadkin County [Thursday]."
-
TBI told the news station that in the last week, they've watched surveillance footage from several locations where Evelyn was reported to have been seen.
Authorities also received a tip about a sighting at a restaurant in North Carolina, but it doesn't appear to have led anywhere.
Hutchens said that on the day she saw Evelyn, the little girl seemed happy.
"She had blond hair, blue eyes, I mean pretty," she recalled. "Little bow in her hair, like, popped up."
"I can't remember what shirt she had on, and it was like black leggings," she added. "She had one shoe on and one shoe off. Shoes was white and pink. That was basically it. Just a beautiful smile, beautiful eyes, and blond hair as you could tell."
-
-
Hutchens added that she hopes the information will prove to be helpful -- whether or not the child she saw was Evelyn.
"Even if it wasn't her, and it was somebody that looked like her, it would be better to at least call it in to be 100% sure than not to say a word," she said.
WKRN reports that the reward for information leading to Evelyn's rescue now exceeds $60,000. In a press conference on February 21, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced that he was personally contributing $1,000 towards the reward money, and in total the amount has reached $60,450.
Police are encouraging anyone with information about the case to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.
Share this Story