Photographer Transforms Moms-To-Be Into Pregnant Disney Princesses

Having a baby is a magical time that's meant to be celebrated -- and nobody does that better than Brazilian photographer Vanessa Firme. The self-taught photographer and mother of two has been staging Disney princess-themed maternity shoots that are going super viral right now (for obvious reasons). And once you take a look, they just might transport you into another world ...
Firme told Insider that her whimsical photos are like a glimpse into the future of our favorite fairy tale princesses.
She's had a mom-to-be channel Snow White as she frolicked through the enchanted forest.
She's also captured Ariel of 'The Little Mermaid,' rummaging through treasures on the beach.
Firme has even carried the theme over into mommy-and-me infant photo shoots.
It all started with a beautiful, custom-made maternity dress, inspired by Belle from 'Beauty and the Beast.'
Each portrait is more gorgeous than the next, celebrating our love of classic Disney princesses, as well as the new life that's about to arrive.
The experience has been so fun for the Brazilian photographer, she definitely doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon.
