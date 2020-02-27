Husband Makes Wife Feel Like an 'Awful Mom' for Not Wanting To Share Food With Her Toddler

The mom ended up giving her daughter her treat after being guilted into it.

But the mom also ended up in the bathroom crying, because she felt like "an awful mom" for being angry about it.

"My husband says that it’s 'not a big deal to share' and says I’m an [expletive] for not sharing," she wrote. "He told me that kids are better at sharing than I am."

"I told him that I deserve to enjoy one meal by myself in the comfort of my bed after having a godawful day and we don’t want to teach our daughter that she gets whatever she wants when she wants it," she recalled.

Now they're both angry -- at each other.