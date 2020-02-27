Teacher Celebrates Black History Month By Dressing Up Every Day as African American Historical Figures

Speaking with 'Good Morning America,' McGriff shared that for her students, representation of black culture is huge.

After all, Creekside is made up of predominantly black students who deserve to know the stories of the barrier-breaking men and women who paved the way.

"I decided to dress up for Black History Month so that the kids are actually seeing a live person from history," McGriff told the outlet. "I just wanted to bring history alive for the kids."

And boy, did she.