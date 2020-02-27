Man Who Killed Wife & 2 Daughters Says He Spared the Third Because She Reminded Him of Himself

Smith drove to his brother's apartment after the murders and made contact with a family friend, who tried to calm him down.

Smith allegedly believed that his wife was cheating on him with his own brother, but when he ran into family friend Ron Freeman at the apartment complex, Freeman told him he was crazy to think Patterson would ever cheat on him, ABC 15 reported.

In response, Smith fired at Freeman and shot him repeatedly, even after he fell to the ground. Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to AZCentral, police also later reported that Smith shot and wounded a man and a woman who tried to help Freeman.