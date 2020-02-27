Police Search North Carolina Pond for Clues in Case of Missing Toddler Evelyn Boswell

On February 24, Megan claimed she told police it was her mother, Angela Boswell, who had taken Evelyn.

In an interview with WJHL, she said her mother "took [Evelyn] to a campground in a silver camper," and that she'd said as much to police. But she felt that not enough was being done.

"They’re not taking me seriously," she said, in what proved to be a rambling and often contradictory interview. "[Tennessee Bureau of Investigations] isn’t, because I’ve not fully told them I’ve been like ‘Hey, like my mom camped out in Mendota [Virginia], you know, to go check them out,’ but I’ve never been like, ‘Hey,’ specifically, ‘Hey, she’s like in a silver camper,’ because my mom did threaten me like you know if I told anybody -- I’m not gonna get into that -- but she did."

In a Facebook message with WJHL, she also claimed that she couldn't take a polygraph test because she was pregnant. But officials at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office not only told a reporter that they had never asked her to take a test -- they claimed to not use polygraph tests at all.

"Megan Boswell was not scheduled to meet with a TBI polygraph examiner," someone later confirmed.