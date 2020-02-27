Police Search North Carolina Pond for Clues in Case of Missing Toddler Evelyn Boswell

Results have proven inconclusive in the search of a pond in North Carolina, police announced on Wednesday. The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office had combed the water and surrounding land in hopes of uncovering new clues in the case of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who hasn't been seen since late 2019.
Twitter/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
-
The search comes after a busy week in the investigation, starting with the arrest of Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, on Tuesday.
Police allege that Megan intentionally misled them with many of the details she gave of her daughter's whereabouts. Evelyn was, at best guess, last seen on December 10 or 11, according to ABC 2. Megan was subsequently arrested for filing a false report.
-
Evelyn was only reported missing by her grandfather on February 18 -- around two months after she was last seen.
The day after she was reported missing, police issued an Amber Alert in hopes of locating the toddler. But since the investigation first began, police have noted that the details behind the girl's disappearance have been confusing, to say the least.
"During the course of the investigation, Megan 'Maggie' Boswell provided detectives and agents with a number of conflicting statements," Sullivan County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Andy Seabolt said in a statement this week.
-
-
Megan Boswell claimed that she knew who took her daughter, but couldn't reveal the information for fear that they'd run.
"Well the reason I didn't report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn't want them to run away with her," the mom told reporters. "And as soon as they thought anything was going on they just kinda vanished. So I'm just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they're doing with her at this point in time."
"In a way, I knew that as soon as anything went down this person was going to disappear and they have," Megan continued. "They won't answer phone calls. They just kinda disappeared."
-
On February 24, Megan claimed she told police it was her mother, Angela Boswell, who had taken Evelyn.
In an interview with WJHL, she said her mother "took [Evelyn] to a campground in a silver camper," and that she'd said as much to police. But she felt that not enough was being done.
"They’re not taking me seriously," she said, in what proved to be a rambling and often contradictory interview. "[Tennessee Bureau of Investigations] isn’t, because I’ve not fully told them I’ve been like ‘Hey, like my mom camped out in Mendota [Virginia], you know, to go check them out,’ but I’ve never been like, ‘Hey,’ specifically, ‘Hey, she’s like in a silver camper,’ because my mom did threaten me like you know if I told anybody -- I’m not gonna get into that -- but she did."
In a Facebook message with WJHL, she also claimed that she couldn't take a polygraph test because she was pregnant. But officials at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office not only told a reporter that they had never asked her to take a test -- they claimed to not use polygraph tests at all.
"Megan Boswell was not scheduled to meet with a TBI polygraph examiner," someone later confirmed.
-
-
Before Megan's arrest, Angela was taken into custody with her boyfriend, William McCloud.
While Megan originally refused to say who had her daughter last, she eventually told police that she had left Evelyn in the care of Angela because she had to work. But then her mother allegedly started to threaten her, and according to Megan, she suddenly "took off" and wouldn't answer her phone.
If any of her details were misleading, Megan insisted, it was all in effort to protect her mother.
"I was trying to protect my mom, maybe in hopes, ‘Oh well, she just tell them were Evelyn was,’ but obviously she’s not going to,” Megan later said.
-
Angela and her boyfriend were eventually located and stopped by police in North Carolina.
The couple was driving a gray 2007 BMW -- one that authorities had been on the lookout for, because they believed its occupants would have information about Evelyn's whereabouts.
Since their arrest, Angela and McCloud have been held at the Wilkes County Jail without bail. So far, there have been no reports that Evelyn was ever traveling with the couple, but ABC 2 reports that McCloud was recently extradited back to Tennessee to face outstanding criminal charges.
As for Evelyn's mother, Megan is currently being held on one count of false reporting and is being held on $25,000 bail, People reports. She has yet to enter a plea.
-
-
During a news conference on Wednesday, police said the pond where the search was conducted was near McCloud's grandmother's house.
Mary McCloud told WJHL that her grandson arrived at her house -- wet -- last Friday, before his arrest. And when he got there, he told her quite the tale before asking for money.
“He had been at Lowe’s Motel in Wilkesboro and there had been a pipe burst and it got his feet wet and somebody stole his money and he needed money to get back to Bristol,” she recalled.
But even his grandma wasn't buying it.
"He’s devious enough," she said. "His record from youth up, he’s been devious enough to be involved in something."
-
But if authorities were hoping to find more clues at the bottom of the pond, they were sadly mistaken.According to a statement provided by the police, the pond is in the Shepherds Crossroads Community in Wilkes County, and the search was conducted by the Sherrills Ford -- Terrell Fire & Rescue team, using a Remote Operated Vehicle device.
"The search was inconclusive to any facts to the investigation and all information has been reported back to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations as they continue their efforts in this investigation,” the statement continued.
But despite this setback, authorities are hopeful that more leads will come forward. Police have received more than 500 tips on the whereabouts of the little girl, although none of them have proven to be credible. Police are currently offering a $59,000 reward for the toddler's safe return, and anyone with information in connection with the toddler's disappearance is urged to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7330 as soon as possible.
Share this Story