Britney Spears Shares Video of the Moment She Broke Her Foot

With all the years of dance training, tours, and choreography under Britney Spears' belt, she's a total pro by now, but this video just goes to show that even the pros get injured doing their thing sometimes. In a new video she posted on Instagram, Britney shared footage of her breaking her foot, and it does not look or sound good.
In the video, Britney's dancing to a song from Kings of Leon when the break happens.
She's dancing her heart out, when suddenly a big "crack" can be heard, and Britney falls to the floor, obviously in pain. (Ouch!)
"I haven't danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot!!!!" Britney wrote in her caption. "And yes …. I know I'm barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here….. sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!"
Some of Brit's celeb followers commented to wish her well.
Olympic skater Adam Rippon, actress Selma Blair, and model Kindly Myers all commented on Britney's post, sending her get-well wishes -- and, in Adam's case, letting her know that they'd totally been there before. Meanwhile, Brit's fans were busy tagging each other to watch the video. After all, it's not every day that one of the biggest pop legends ever lets us in on a moment like this -- so we've all gotta see it!
When the incident originally happened earlier this month, Britney's boyfriend filled in fans.
Leave it to Sam Asghari to keep us updated!
He shared these photos of Britney in the hospital -- and of her brand-new cast -- writing, "When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl. My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off."
The last several months have been quite a roller coaster for Brit.
In April, Britney checked out of a rehab center where she was reportedly getting help with her mental health, and from there, she had a pretty turbulent end to her 2019. In September, her father, Jamie Spears, was accused of abusing one of Britney's sons during an argument, and last we heard, in December, Britney was planning to go back to court to fight for more time with her kids.
It's hard to say what the year ahead holds for her, but it already seems like she's got a lot going on!
Here's hoping Britney's foot heals soon!
Like Sam said in his Instagram post, Britney truly seems to love dancing, so we hope that she's able to get back at it ASAP, and that she isn't in too much pain. That break definitely sounded like it hurt, but it seems like she's on the mend ... and Sam seems to be taking pretty good care of her.
We're sending Brit all the healing vibes. We know she'll be back out there dancing her heart out again in no time.
