Britney Spears Shares Video of the Moment She Broke Her Foot

In the video, Britney's dancing to a song from Kings of Leon when the break happens.

She's dancing her heart out, when suddenly a big "crack" can be heard, and Britney falls to the floor, obviously in pain. (Ouch!)

"I haven't danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot!!!!" Britney wrote in her caption. "And yes …. I know I'm barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here….. sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!"

