Woman Tries To Get Her Ring Resized -- Only To Learn That Her Fiancé Bought a Fake

At this point, the woman had to come clean and say she already knew it was a fake.

But instead of admitting anything, her fiancé flipped out and accused her of snooping!



"I was firm and said no I just wanted it resized and they told me it’s not from their company," she wrote. "He said that they’re wrong and he got it there."



By now, things were getting heated, and her fiancé told her that she should have told him that the ring needed to be re-sized and he would have brought it back to Tiffany's himself. By taking it on her own, he claimed it felt as though she was "going behind his back."

"I’m confused by this because I thought it was a simple task that I didn’t need him for," the bride continued. "Anyway, he won’t really talk about where he got the ring and is only saying that he will size it and took the ring."