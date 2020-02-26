Dad Resorts To Changing His Baby in the Women's Restroom & Things Get Uncomfortable Fast

It was the restaurant hostess, who kindly tried to direct him elsewhere.

"Oh sorry sir, the men’s is actually at the other end,” he recalled her saying.



"I explained there was no changing table there, and she said 'Never the less, this is the women’s room, and your presence is making some of our patrons uncomfortable,'" the new dad shared.

At this point, he admitted that he was a bit "flummoxed" over the whole thing.

“I’m fully clothed, I’m not peeking under stalls, I just want to change my son and finish my meal,” he tried to explain.



That was when the hostess tried to offer another suggestion: “I understand," she said, "but how about your wife comes and changes him?"