A 7-Year-Old Girl From South Carolina Died Suddenly While Getting a Tonsillectomy

A South Carolina family is beside themselves with grief this week after their 7-year-old daughter reportedly died during surgery to remove her tonsils. Paisley Cogsdill was reportedly a happy and healthy second grader when she went in for the procedure Friday, and there was nothing to indicate that she wouldn't be able to handle the surgery, according to her doctors. Just one minute into the procedure, however, the little girl's heart suddenly stopped.
-
According to Fox Carolina, young Paisley passed away Friday at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.
-
An obituary for the second grader pays tribute to her bright personality and kind spirit.
-
-
The little girl leaves behind a devoted family, and appears to have been an only child.
In support of the family, family friend Maecy Burton created a GoFundMe page to help them cover the unexpected funeral costs. Thus far, it has raised nearly $39,000.
"No one expects to lose a child at any time," the page stated. "During the wake of this awful time in their lives, I'm humbly asking for help in raising money for Paisley's funeral expenses and for her parents to take as much time off of work as they need. This, in addition to prayers would help the family tremendously. Please give if you feel led to do so."
-
Her uncle, who spoke with CBS 17 this week, remembers her as "spunky" and "energetic."
"She would always just keep us on our toes," he recalled, adding that she was "the community's kid" -- a little girl who "loved everybody."
“Going into surgery, she had no fear,” Paisley's grandmother said. “She was smiling and happy. Nothing was wrong.”
And yet, something was.
-
-
A medical examiner is said to be performing an autopsy to try to get some answers on what exactly caused the little girl's heart to stop.
In the meantime, the family is struggling to cope with their loss however they can.
"We live second by second right now," Truelock told CBS 17. "Because nobody should ever go through this pain that you're going through."
Share this Story