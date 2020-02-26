A 7-Year-Old Girl From South Carolina Died Suddenly While Getting a Tonsillectomy

An obituary for the second grader pays tribute to her bright personality and kind spirit.

"Paisley was a gifted and talented student and a straight-A 2nd-Grader at Clinton Elementary," the page stated. "Her full of 'Joy' attitude could be seen in everything she did, from playing T-Ball and Softball to performing Hip-Hop dance routines and gymnastics programs with her friends at the Dance Shop and Dance South."

She is said to have enjoyed "showing off her craft skills by making arts and crafts, but enjoyed giving them away even more."

As a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church, she loved singing and acting in the church plays and being the angel in the Easter pageant, the obituary continued.

"Her years on earth may have only been seven, but the love she shared will last a lifetime," it concluded.