Grandpa of Toddler Who Fell to Her Death Off a Cruise Ship Last Summer Pleads Guilty

According to new reports out of Puerto Rico, Salvatore "Sam" Anello, the grandfather charged in the falling death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand, has changed his plea. While the 51-year-old from Indiana originally pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide after his granddaughter plunged to her death off a cruise ship last summer, Anello has now changed his plea to guilty -- but not necessarily because he feels he was responsible.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Anello tried to explain the reason behind the sudden change.
"I took a plea deal today to try to help end part of this nightmare for my family, if possible," Anello shared, after his attorney, Michael Winkleman, announced the news.
Speaking with NBC News, Winkleman said the grandfather filed paperwork to change his plea in return for an agreement that would include no jail time. He also added that the deal "is in the best interests of the family so that they can close this horrible chapter and turn their focus to mourning Chloe."
Instead of jail time, Anello will be placed on probation, though that can be served in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana.
The family was just beginning their vacation on July 7, 2019, when tragedy struck.
It happened on the 11th-floor deck of the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship, run by Royal Caribbean, as it came to dock in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Chloe Wiegand was toddling around the children's play area near her parents, grandparents, and older brother, when she wandered over to a wall of windows. According to Anello, the little girl wanted to get a better look outside as they came to dock, so he lifted her up and placed her on a railing in front of the panel of windows.
But it's at this point that Anello's recollection of what happened comes into conflict with what prosecutors in Puerto Rico have alleged.
Anello has maintained that the little girl leaned forward, presumably to bang on the glass, as she often did at her brother's hockey games.
But to his surprise, there was no glass in front of them after all -- that particular window panel had been removed to create more airflow throughout the cabin deck, Royal Caribbean later claimed.
In a matter of seconds, Chloe escaped Anello's grasp and tumbled forward, plunging more than 100 feet to the dock below.
The panicked grandfather later said he was stunned and unable to comprehend what had happened in the moments that followed.
"I remember trying to find her on the floor and then I saw her fall," he told CBS This Morning in November. "I saw her fall the whole way down."
"I saw her fall and I was just in disbelief," he continued. "I was like, 'Oh my god.'"
Since the moment it happened, Anello has never wavered on what he claims happened.
Speaking with Savannah Guthrie last July, the Wiegands pointed the finger at Royal Caribbean.
"We obviously blame them for not having a safer situation on the 11th floor of that cruise ship," Kimberly said. "There are a million things that could've been done to make that safer. I know my mom was asking people, 'Why on earth is there a window open on the 11th floor without a screen or anything?'"
And as for the claim that the panel was removed to ventilate the upper deck?
"Well, to that I would say, 'Get a fan,'" Kimberly responded. "'Come up with some other mechanism to make your guests comfortable, rather than creating a tremendous safety hazard that cost our child her life.'"
Anello was first charged with a crime in October, in a move that reportedly crushed the family.
"The family is crushed. Utterly crushed," Winkleman told reporters last year, after Anello's arrest. "I think they were doing their best to really start the process of grieving for the months since the incident, since the tragedy happened, and I think they were really doing their best to keep it together for their 11-year-old son."
By December, the Wiegands had filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean, after accusing the ship of creating a safety hazard by not having warning signs in plain sight.
However, a subsequent investigation into the matter did raise some questions as to the grandfather's role in Chloe's death.
In response to the lawsuit, Royal Caribbean argued that surveillance video taken from the cruise ship death suggests Anello acted recklessly.
"'There was no 'hidden danger' -- Mr. Anello knew the window was open," a court filing obtained by the Daily Mail in January stated. "After months of bearing false and inaccurate accusations, from the Wiegands' attorneys through the press, RCL now faces the legally mandated task of responding to a lawsuit the Wiegands' attorneys did not file in good faith."
The filing continues on to allege that Anello's version of events weren't exactly accurate, stating:
" ... this is a case about an adult man, Chloe's step grandfather who, as surveillance footage unquestionably confirms: (1) walked up to a window he was aware was open; (2) leaned his upper body out the window for several seconds; (3) reached down and picked up Chloe; and (4) then held her by and out of the open window for thirty four seconds before he lost his grip and dropped Chloe out of the window ... His actions, which no reasonable person could have foreseen, were reckless and irresponsible and the sole reason why Chloe is no longer with her parents."Another claim made by the cruise line, as well as prosecutors, has been that Anello's own visual impairment may have led to the miscalculation of the window pane. Anello has admitted that he is colorblind, which could have altered his judgment.
Now, in accordance with the plea deal, Anello won't have to answer to these questions before a court.
But in his public statement on Tuesday, he continued to defend his actions.
"In my experience, any elevated public place I've been with that much glass has always been a protective barrier," Anello said in the statement. "From my point of view, at the moment the accident happened, it was as if this wall of protective glass disappeared. I was in complete disbelief. It was a nightmare of the likes I could never have imagined before."
The grandfather also insisted that he wasn't behaving negligently, nor was he under the influence at the time.
"I wasn't drinking and I wasn't dangling her out of a window," he continued. "I just wanted to knock on the glass with her as we did together so many times before. I was just so horribly wrong about our surroundings."
He also wants the final message of this story to be that cruise lines like this, which carry thousands of passengers a year, should be held to higher safety standards.
"We need to make sure nothing like this will ever happen to another precious baby, or anyone else for that matter, ever again," Anello concluded.
For now, the grandfather awaits his next court hearing, which according to NBC News, has not been set yet.
