Vanessa Bryant's Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Helicopter Crash Gets Mixed Reaction

"This was a tragic accident. We will have no comment on the pending litigation," a representative for Island Express Helicopters said in a statement to E!.



This news breaks as Kobe, Gianna, and the other seven victims of the crash were memorialized with a huge gathering at Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Vanessa talked about what her husband and daughter meant to her. Over the last few weeks on Instagram, she's been open about sharing how she's coping with her loss.