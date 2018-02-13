'Frozen' Songwriters Are Working on a New Kind of Fairy Tale -- Starring a Genderqueer Prince

Advertisement

At night, Prince Sebastian becomes Lady Crystallia, mingling with the townspeople in gorgeous gowns and other eye-catching fashions.





Together, they do their best to navigate "the shoals of family, friendship, social expectations, societal change, and being true to themselves,”

Of course, he's only able to do so thanks to Frances, who helps transform the prince into a fancy dress-wearing fashion icon, while keeping his secret safe and sound. After all, she has some hidden dreams of her own, Playbill noted, and as the novel progresses, both characters begin to find themselves in big ways and small.

Interestingly, neither Sebastian’s sexuality nor gender identity are ever labeled in the book, but he reads as either genderqueer or gender fluid.

Perhaps part of that is meant to not box the character in, but it could also have something to do with the fact that Prince Sebastian himself is just figuring out who he is. In many ways, he hasn’t yet labeled himself -- and neither should anyone else.



All he knows is that he doesn’t feel like other people (and certainly not like many other princes he knows). He’s uninterested in girls or being tied down by marriage, but he loves embracing the side of him he can explore when he becomes Lady Crystallia.



“Some days I look at myself in the mirror and think, ‘That’s me, Prince Sebastian!’ I wear boy clothes and look like my father,'” he said at one point in the book. “Other days it doesn’t feel right at all.”

