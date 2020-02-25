Family Claims They Hear Strange Sounds & Voices Coming From the Walls of Their Child's Room

In one report, an officer stated that the sounds were "voices and music" and "talking about Christ."

He also heard a commercial for a Christian radio station, AM 1160. In a recorded sample of the noise, a reporter with the news station could hear a voice that sounded like a pastor praying.

"He is praying over someone for healing," Smith described. "I think this is about 1:30 in the morning and woke me up out of a sound sleep."

In another report, the father told police that he believed the noises were being transmitted from one of six radio towers south of the home. He added that a representative of Cumulus Media, who is not affiliated with AM 1160, even sent out an engineer to investigate.

"He said, 'I got to be honest with you. I don't know what is acting as a speaker. There is nothing I can explain of why you're actually hearing it,'" the dad recalled.

