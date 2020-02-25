Family of 5 Dies in Devastating Crash After Elderly Driver Goes the Wrong Way On Georgia Highway

In the wake of the devastating crash, friends and neighbors of the Virginia family say they're stunned by the sudden loss.

Georgia State police confirm the family of five killed in a crash on I-95 this morning are from @cityofPortsVA . Their names are Nathan, Sara, Stephen,Rebecca, and Alex Robinson. Ages ranging from 41 to 4/5. Details on a vigil at their home tonight on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/taDEg5NROF

On Sunday night, mourners gathered for a vigil in Portsmouth, WAVY reported, where people lit candles and remembered the three children and their devoted parents.

“Becca and Miss Sara were always so sweet to us and so loving and so welcoming, so we decided to do something and loving for them,” Tomya McCall said.

“I was really close with them. I’ve known them for almost 6 years and I was really close with Becca," added another mourner, Madison Cox. "And it’s almost our six-year anniversary. I just miss them so much."