Family of 5 Dies in Devastating Crash After Elderly Driver Goes the Wrong Way On Georgia Highway

A family returning home from vacation was killed in a tragic head-on collision, police said, after a 77-year-old driver allegedly drove the wrong way on a Georgia highway. The devastating crash happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday, when the wrong-way driver is believed to have traveled southbound in a northbound lane on Interstate 95 in Midway. All five family members, who included two parents and three children, were killed in the accident, along with the 77-year-old driver of the other car.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the family was traveling back to their home in Portsmouth, Virginia, at the time of the crash.
The parents have since been identified as 41-year-old Sara Robinson and 37-year-old Nathan Robinson. The children, whose ages have not been officially confirmed, include Rebecca (believed to be 13 or 14), Stephen (thought to be 12 or 13), and Alexander (believed to be 4 or 5).
WAVY reported that extended family members were unable to remember the exact birth dates of each child, which is why their ages remain unclear.
As for the wrong-way driver, his identity has not yet been released, but he has been confirmed to be an elderly male.
Georgia State Police do not believe the driver was impaired or under the influence at the time of the accident. It is not yet known, however, what led the man to drive the wrong way on the interstate in his Lexus, ultimately colliding head on with the Robinsons' Nissan Rogue SUV.
Officers had been alerted to the fact that a Lexus was headed the wrong way on the interstate, but by the time they arrived, it was already too late.
Both vehicles had come to a stop in the middle of the highway and were mangled beyond recognition. All six crash victims were pronounced dead at the scene, though according to police, they were wearing their seat belts at the time.
In the wake of the devastating crash, friends and neighbors of the Virginia family say they're stunned by the sudden loss.
On Sunday night, mourners gathered for a vigil in Portsmouth, WAVY reported, where people lit candles and remembered the three children and their devoted parents.
“Becca and Miss Sara were always so sweet to us and so loving and so welcoming, so we decided to do something and loving for them,” Tomya McCall said.
“I was really close with them. I’ve known them for almost 6 years and I was really close with Becca," added another mourner, Madison Cox. "And it’s almost our six-year anniversary. I just miss them so much."
