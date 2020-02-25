As Video Surfaces of Missing Idaho Boy, an 'Insider' Says He Believes the Family Knows What Really Happened

It's been five long months since 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and his sister, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, were last seen by friends or relatives. Their mother, Lori Vallow, has insisted that the children are alive, but she has reportedly been uncooperative with police for months, even fleeing to Hawaii in November as they began searching for the missing Idaho children. Now, one week after her arrest and just days after video surfaced of J.J.'s last known sighting, the ex-husband of Vallow's niece has made some damning claims about what he believes happened to the children.
Footage recovered from a doorbell camera in Rexburg, Idaho, captures J.J. on September 17, just six days before his last known sighting.
J.J., a second grader with autism who Vallow had adopted, had recently moved to Idaho with his mother and sister Tylee. The Vallows had lived in Arizona until the death of Vallow's husband, Charles, who was reportedly shot to death by Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, in July. They had only been renting the home in Rexburg since September 1.
In the footage, J.J. appears to be happily playing outside with other children on the grass of the family's housing complex.
Just nine days prior to the footage being taken, the boy was also seen with his sister and mother on a trip to Yellowstone National Park. On September 23, he attended school at Kennedy Elementary School, East Idaho News reported.
But what happened after that day, when both children allegedly disappeared, remains a puzzling mystery -- one filled with disturbing theories surrounding Vallow's "cult-like" obsession with the doomsday prophecies of Chad Daybell, a writer and podcaster whom she married in November, just weeks after her children disappeared.
Once police began searching for the children, Vallow and Daybell fled the state.
They evaded police until January 25, when they were found on the island of Kaua’i, Hawaii, and questioned. Vallow was ultimately unable to produce the children, nor was she willing to answer questions about their whereabouts. She was arrested on charges related to their disappearance and is being held in a Hawaii jail.
From what authorities can tell, there is no evidence that either child was ever in Hawaii. According to a court filing obtained by People, prosecutors believe Vallow “abandoned her two minor children, delayed law enforcement’s attempts to locate her children, and encouraged another individual to delay law enforcement’s attempts to locate her children.”
But now, the soon-to-be ex-husband of Vallow's niece, Melani Pawlowski, says he believes Pawlowski knows where the children are.
Brandon Boudreaux, who is divorcing Pawlowski and is in the midst of a bitter custody dispute, claimed that his ex is under investigation as well, and believes she is the key to learning the children's fate.
“[Melani’s] knowledge of the whereabouts of her aunt’s two missing children and her unwillingness to cooperate with law enforcement in finding those children, is daunting to [Brandon]," a court filing stated. "[Melani’s] current husband has told law enforcement something to the effect that [Melani] says sometimes children are full of light and then just like that they go dark.”
Brandon certainly has an eye-opening tale to tell -- starting with the claim that Vallow sucked his ex-wife into her cult-like religion.
That religions is one “where numerous members, adults, and children alike, have been killed off like flies” the court documents stated.
“I spent the last 11 years of my life spending time with Lori and her now-deceased husband Charles,” Boudreaux told Fox 11 in December. “I don’t know what happened to those kids, but I know there’s people who do, and they’re not talking … I love them both. I hope they’re safe. They’re both just innocent and they didn’t deserve to be involved in any of this."
Boudreaux points to the trail of death that seems to have followed Vallow since her recent religious "conversion," which some have described as an informal offshoot of the Church of Latter Day Saints. Others have said it's more complicated than that.
“I think ‘cult’ is such a weird word because it doesn’t accurately describe what’s happening,” a woman named Jessica told the East Idaho News. “An ‘extremist group’ is a better term.”
Brandon Bourdeaux claims that he too nearly lost his life last year, as his wife continued to entrench herself deeper in the religious group.
"I thought I had a happy marriage, so it was pretty overwhelming," he told USA Today earlier this month.
Last summer, Melani asked him for a divorce. Before it was final, Boudreaux said, a vehicle driving by his home slowed down and opened fire. That vehicle was found to be registered to Charles Vallow, who had died months before.
Boudreaux said he strongly believes he was yet another target of the group, and was meant to be killed.
"I just don't know how people can get so wrapped up that they can end up in this space where these people are," he said of the group's beliefs. "It's just so radical, so different."
In addition to Charles Vallow's mysterious death in July, Daybell's former wife Tammy is also believed to have died under mysterious circumstances.
Tammy Daybell died October 19, 2019, just weeks before her husband married Vallow, according to CNN. Her father, Ron Douglas, told Fox 13 at the time that he'd just recently seen his daughter, who appeared happy and healthy. In fact, she was dancing in the living room and seemed in good spirits, he said.
Although Chad Daybell claimed his wife went to bed in a "coughing fit" and never woke up, her body has since been exhumed to determine whether there was any foul play.
For now, police are continuing to investigate what happened to Tylee and J.J.
In the meantime, their mother sits in a Hawaii prison, awaiting her upcoming court appearance on March 2. She faces extradition back to Idaho, along with her charges of two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of a child, according to People. Both charges carry up to 14 years in prison with a conviction.
Vallow has not yet entered a plea.
