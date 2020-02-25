As Video Surfaces of Missing Idaho Boy, an 'Insider' Says He Believes the Family Knows What Really Happened

Brandon certainly has an eye-opening tale to tell -- starting with the claim that Vallow sucked his ex-wife into her cult-like religion.

That religions is one “where numerous members, adults, and children alike, have been killed off like flies” the court documents stated.



“I spent the last 11 years of my life spending time with Lori and her now-deceased husband Charles,” Boudreaux told Fox 11 in December. “I don’t know what happened to those kids, but I know there’s people who do, and they’re not talking … I love them both. I hope they’re safe. They’re both just innocent and they didn’t deserve to be involved in any of this."

Boudreaux points to the trail of death that seems to have followed Vallow since her recent religious "conversion," which some have described as an informal offshoot of the Church of Latter Day Saints. Others have said it's more complicated than that.

“I think ‘cult’ is such a weird word because it doesn’t accurately describe what’s happening,” a woman named Jessica told the East Idaho News. “An ‘extremist group’ is a better term.”

