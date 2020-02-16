Moms Inspired By #JLoChallenge Post Honest Bikini Selfies

But days later, health and fitness influencer Maria Kang shared a snapshot of her own, under the hashtag #JLoChallenge.

"Thank you @jlo for inspiring this spontaneous pic in a white bikini this morning," wrote Kang. "Yes, my mirror is freckled with toothpaste (do your children only use your sink too?!), yes there are unpacked luggages on the ground, an iron, dog dryer and husband shaving somewhere in the background -- but I"m getting it done!"

She then urged her followers to post photos of their own, and to be inspired to fight for a body like J.Lo's.

"Own your story. Create your own accountability. Don't make excuses for your inaction," she continued. "If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it -- then YOU CAN DO IT!!!⁣"