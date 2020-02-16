Moms Inspired By #JLoChallenge Post Honest Bikini Selfies

There wasn't a woman tuned into the Super Bowl halftime show last month who didn't walk away with one united thought: "OMG, J.Lo's body is INSANE -- how do I get that?!" It's never been a secret that the 50-year-old singer-songwriter and mom of two has an undeniably rockin' bod, or that she's worked really hard to get it that way. Still, witnessing her move and shake on stage alongside Shakira was jaw-droppingly inspiring, in a lot of ways. So was a recent bikini selfie Lopez shared on Instagram, which racked up more than 8.1 million likes. In fact, it's spawned something of a viral challenge, inspiring moms everywhere to get in on the action -- and not just the ones who have "perfect" bikini bods.
The post that started it all was shared last Monday, when Lopez shared a snapshot of herself in an impossibly tiny white bikini.
"Relaxed and recharged," she wrote in the caption.
The photo promptly set Instagram alight, with people yet again applauding the singer's toned thighs and rock hard abs.
"Now that’s how you start a fire!" one person wrote.
"Perfection," added another.
But days later, health and fitness influencer Maria Kang shared a snapshot of her own, under the hashtag #JLoChallenge.
"Thank you @jlo for inspiring this spontaneous pic in a white bikini this morning," wrote Kang. "Yes, my mirror is freckled with toothpaste (do your children only use your sink too?!), yes there are unpacked luggages on the ground, an iron, dog dryer and husband shaving somewhere in the background -- but I"m getting it done!"
She then urged her followers to post photos of their own, and to be inspired to fight for a body like J.Lo's.
"Own your story. Create your own accountability. Don't make excuses for your inaction," she continued. "If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it -- then YOU CAN DO IT!!!"
Kang is, admittedly, a somewhat controversial figure in the whole "body positivity" world.
Back in 2013, she famously caused quite the uproar after posting a photo of herself looking fit and trim, surrounded by her three children, all born within three years.
"What's your excuse?" the caption read -- to which many people took offense, because it seemed to shame new moms who hadn't yet "bounced back."
This time, Kang's call to action didn't seem to leave Instagram users up in arms.
Instead, many felt inspired -- to finally take some time for themselves, to start making fitness and health a priority, and to own the skin they're in, at whatever stage they're in.
"I am 32 years young!" wrote Instagram user @bilybean. "I have 3 beautiful daughters with my amazing husband @p.r._bean who has supported me through everything! I want to be the best me I can be and that means #selfcare. I want to be there for my family and I can’t do that if I’m not at my best. My kids are not my excuses, they are my reason. Being healthy matters to our family and it should matter to everyone. Be happy and treat yourself with #love and #care."
Brianna May, another busy mom who goes by the handle @life.leggings.fitness, also shared a mirror selfie this week.
“This is what 26 looks like," she wrote. "With three kids, two pregnancies, one C-section, one natural. I’m still very much a work in progress. It’s called a journey for a reason.”
“If JLo can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it -- then you can too!” she added.
Older moms also have been feeling inspired.
"I saw an article about the #jlochallenge and affirming feminine beauty after motherhood appeals to me," wrote one Twitter user. "I am now 50 ... and not ashamed to show my body. For me, fitness is a choice, to fight depression and anxiety."
"I’m proud of my body," Tweeted another mother, who described herself as "50 yrs young."
"I’m a mom of 6 girls all 6 were c-section babies," she continued. "I also have 6 grandchildren."
"I couldn't let you do this alone!" one mother tweeted out to J.Lo herself.
"Here's to being in our 50's and beautiful, no matter what our bodies have been through!" she added.
Although J.Lo hasn't responded to the viral trend yet, it's safe to say she's probably a fan of how inspired it's made fellow mamas. The pop singer and actress has always been outspoken about feeling confident and comfortable in your skin, telling Cosmo Latina in 2013: "You have to stand up and say, 'There's nothing wrong with me or my shape or who I am, you're the one with the problem!'"
Amen to that!
