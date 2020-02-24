New Mom Says Her Jealous Husband Refused To Let Her Finish Breastfeeding Their Infant

iStock
Getting up in the middle of the night to breastfeed is no picnic when you're an exhausted new mom, but can you imagine if your partner complained about how late night feedings were affecting them? (Yeah -- we didn't think so.) And yet, that's exactly how one mom on Reddit says her husband apparently feels, after her late-night breastfeeding sessions apparently bothered him so much, he refused to let her finish nursing their 3-month-old son.
It all went down during a recent early morning feeding.
That's when he decided he needed a stronger light.
And so, he went to turn on an office light in the room.
"I don’t say anything, but move my hand to my head because I like to keep any lighting minimal during nighttime feedings so that our baby will go back to sleep immediately after," the mom explained. "My husband knows this but immediately after I put my hand to my head he became angry with me and starting saying how he’s not even allowed to turn a light on."
However, this time the mom wasn't taking it and started to argue back.
That's when her husband decided to take the baby away from her.
"He then took our baby and when I asked if I could please finish breastfeeding him, he said no 'you’re always feeding him, he doesn’t need to eat right now, you need to calm down, you can feed him when you calm down', etc." she continued.
By this point, the new mom said she was in tears.
She said she came out about 10 to 15 minutes later, and asked her husband for the baby back. He apparently "let" her take the baby again to finish feeding him, but first said the pair needed to talk, that she needed "to listen to him," and that he felt she only cared about the baby.
The accusation was like a punch to the gut -- so much so, that the new mom was still thinking about it long after the conversation.
"Am I being overly sensitive about this?" she asked Reddit. "Was I too much of a stickler about the light?"
People in the comments section didn't even hesitate -- they thought her husband was the one who was overreacting.
"He sounds like a narcissist saying lines like 'you only care about the baby.'" one commenter wrote. "Honestly, I’d say 'yeah, this baby always comes first.'"
"Original Poster, it might be better if your husband slept in a different room at night if feeding your baby is going to be bothering him so much," a second person advised. "Feeding your baby should always come first."
Another person thought this was the sign of something else.
"This sounds like an abusive relationship," the person shared. "He used his infant son as a prop to his conflict with you. Document all of these incidents and arguments."
It certainly does sound like this is more than just a rough moment between two tired parents, but it's hard to say without the full picture.
At the end of the day, the mom probably needs to seek professional advice from an unbiased third party, because it's pretty clear this tiff wasn't just an isolated incident, and the parents need to learn how to move forward -- together.
