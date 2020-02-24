New Mom Says Her Jealous Husband Refused To Let Her Finish Breastfeeding Their Infant

People in the comments section didn't even hesitate -- they thought her husband was the one who was overreacting.

"He sounds like a narcissist saying lines like 'you only care about the baby.'" one commenter wrote. "Honestly, I’d say 'yeah, this baby always comes first.'"

"Original Poster, it might be better if your husband slept in a different room at night if feeding your baby is going to be bothering him so much," a second person advised. "Feeding your baby should always come first."



Another person thought this was the sign of something else.

"This sounds like an abusive relationship," the person shared. "He used his infant son as a prop to his conflict with you. Document all of these incidents and arguments."



It certainly does sound like this is more than just a rough moment between two tired parents, but it's hard to say without the full picture.

At the end of the day, the mom probably needs to seek professional advice from an unbiased third party, because it's pretty clear this tiff wasn't just an isolated incident, and the parents need to learn how to move forward -- together.