Mom Says Husband Makes Her Feel Like a Bad Mom for Needing Occasional 'Me Time'

The new mom added that she actually feels like she puts in a lot of quality time with their son, and her husband's accusations are unwarranted.

Both parents work full time, but her husband leaves earlier in the morning, so she gets plenty of alone time with their son in the mornings, she said.

"I took six months of maternity leave and breastfed for 15 months, but I did hire someone so I could get out of the house for two hours at a time, three days a week," she continued.

Her husband, on the other hand, only had three weeks of paternity leave and works longer hours.

"Our son is a beautiful, healthy, well-adjusted little boy," she continued. "What is wrong with me?"