Mom Shares Tragic Story of Her Stillbirth After Facebook Group Urges Her To Ignore Doctors' Warnings

In doing so, Saldaya interviews mothers who've been through it themselves, and their first-person stories left Judith captivated.

But this fascination grew into something more.

“I became obsessed,” Judith admitted to NBC News, recalling how she began to imagine herself as a future guest. “I would just wonder, ‘What's my story going to be like?’ and think, ‘I want my story to be as bad--- as their stories.’”

The obsession was so strong, she soon found herself shelling out $299 to purchase the group's 10-module video guide, which informs mothers on how to freebirth their babies at home.

It's meant to be informative, and Judith certainly gobbled up every bit of info in it she could find. But there's another side to the video she somehow didn't see, as she was blinded by a cult-like fascination.

"The course paints expectant mothers as warriors -- and experts, doctors and midwives as the enemy," NBC News described the video.

