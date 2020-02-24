Mom Shares Tragic Story of Her Stillbirth After Facebook Group Urges Her To Ignore Doctors' Warnings

iStock
In the last few years, a rise in private Facebook groups has offered many people a new sense of community they'd been craving. For new moms especially, these groups can often serve as a replacement for that "village" we so rarely see now in real life, giving them a place to vent, ask questions, and share stories with like-minded parents who just want the best for their kids. But at the same time, Facebook has also become a breeding ground for the spread of misinformation (or as we often like to call it, "fake news"). As a result, these private support groups can sometimes lead well-meaning mothers down a dark path -- which is the cautionary tale behind one mom's recent birth story, profiled by NBC News this week. In it, a woman named Judith recalled how listening to the advice of strangers on Facebook for her unassisted "freebirth," instead of consulting with doctors led to the death of her unborn baby.
Judith -- who asked that her full name not be shared because she "can't take any more guilt" -- admitted it all started with a podcast.
Like so many of us, Judith was sucked into the podcast craze. Instead of growing addicted to true crime series or political commentary shows, however, Judith's podcasts of choice were all centered on giving birth as safely and naturally as possible. She was, after all, pregnant and expecting her first child, which is why she ate up shows like The Birth Hour and Indie Birth and -- the most addicting of them all -- the Free Birth Podcast.
In fact, she quickly became one of its most avid followers.
The Free Birth Podcast boasts an impressive following of 46K on Instagram alone, and according to NBC News, the podcast itself hit a million downloads last year. Hosted by Emilee Saldaya, the podcast is designed to be a "supportive space for people who are learning, exploring, and celebrating their autonomous choices in childbirth,” the website explained.
In doing so, Saldaya interviews mothers who've been through it themselves, and their first-person stories left Judith captivated.
But this fascination grew into something more.
“I became obsessed,” Judith admitted to NBC News, recalling how she began to imagine herself as a future guest. “I would just wonder, ‘What's my story going to be like?’ and think, ‘I want my story to be as bad--- as their stories.’”
The obsession was so strong, she soon found herself shelling out $299 to purchase the group's 10-module video guide, which informs mothers on how to freebirth their babies at home.
It's meant to be informative, and Judith certainly gobbled up every bit of info in it she could find. But there's another side to the video she somehow didn't see, as she was blinded by a cult-like fascination.
"The course paints expectant mothers as warriors -- and experts, doctors and midwives as the enemy," NBC News described the video.
The film tutorial redefines the experience of birth, describing it not as a "medical event" but as a "spontaneous function of biology."
It's hosted by Free Birth Society instructor Yolande Norris-Clark, who (it may come as no surprise to learn) has no known medical background.
The group's message of medical autonomy connects with women who may have had previous experiences of not feeling heard by doctors. Ask most women you know, and they'll likely have a story or two to share. It's why countless studies have found that women experience gender bias in medical situations -- such as a 2014 survey, which revealed women were often told their pain was "psychosomatic," and another in 2008 which found that they waited 16 minutes longer on average for care in the emergency room than men did.
There have also been dozens of headlines over the years tied to the "alarming" rise in C-section births, which many have claimed are pushed upon new mothers by their OBs. One also needs to factor in the disturbing maternal mortality rates in the US, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are mostly preventable and by and large occur in hospitals.
To be fair, the concern that new mothers like Judith may have is real and understandable.
But instead of merely advocating for women to stand up and use their voice with their OB/GYN or general practitioner, the freebirth movement instead seems to suggest they do away with all of these pesky medical interferences.
So, that's just what Judith set out to do.
It's why she chose to give birth at home, in a warm pool, with just her husband and closest friend nearby -- none of whom are medical experts.
It's also why she hid this plan from most of the people she knew -- for fear of judgment.
And it's why she kept waiting ... and waiting ... and waiting when her baby was overdue, because the freebirth movement strongly advises against induction or medical intervention, explaining that "the baby will always come out."
When she grew nervous at week 43, she visited a hospital, where a doctor urged her to schedule an induction. She told NBC News that even though she did, she canceled the appointment the day before it was to happen.
Instead, she consulted the women in a Facebook group she found called Ten Month Mamas, none of whom she knew personally.
“43+1 today, politely declining hospital induction. They think I’m crazy,” Judith reportedly posted in the group in January 2019.
She also shared the many concerns listed by doctors and midwives who suggested the induction. They ranged from the baby’s larger size to Judith's decreasing amniotic fluid.
“I really feel like this baby wants a home birth too but we are definitely being tested," she shared, before asking: "What would you mamas do?"
The comments all urged the mother to listen to her body. Or, in other words: Ignore what the doctors were telling her.
“Your baby isn’t ready to come out!” one mother proclaimed.
“I would do exactly what you’re doing!” another assured.
“Keep going mumma, listen to your baby and your instincts -- you got this," another chimed in.
The posts were meant to be encouraging and supportive. But in truth, what they did was embolden Judith to put her unborn baby at risk.
In fact, many of these groups have strongly worded "rules" for its members, which actually forbid them to encourage medical assistance, NBC reported.
That's one of the many rules mandated by the Unassisted Pregnancy & Childbirth group, which explains:
“This means we don't want to hear about the tests your midwife wants you to take, or how your OB thinks baby is breech or ‘too big’ or whatever other s--- they say. Just don't. This is not the place. No induction discussion. We do not advocate for induction of any kind, as no induction is natural."
As she inched further and further into her pregnancy, Judith said she would increasingly rely on these "reassuring" Facebook comments.
Now, with the benefit of hindsight, she admitted she was really only fooling herself.
"I think I brainwashed myself with the internet," she told NBC News.
In the end, she wouldn't be sharing her birth story on the 'Free Birth Podcast' like the other proud mama "warriors."
Instead, she would be sharing the sad news that her baby had died inside of her, after refusing medical assistance for too long.
Judith eventually sought help at the hospital at 45 weeks, where nurses informed her that her baby had died. He was 10 lbs. with "a shock of blonde hair," and as she held him on her chest shortly after giving birth, she and her husband cried with guilt.
After sharing her story in one of her Facebook groups, Judith was crestfallen to find that rather than support, she discovered her story was screenshotted and shared, and being told across the internet in words other than her own.
With that, she left all of her Facebook groups, and never looked back.
She hopes that by sharing her story -- in her own words -- she can help save other parents from the heartbreak she endured.
“Sad stories aren’t out there nearly as much,” Judith told NBC News. “Maybe my extreme story could help somebody.”
So far, it's certainly stirred up conversation about her controversial choice and its sad outcome.
"Bless her. I can remember having certain expectations for the birth of my daughter," wrote one mother. "And nothing turned out the way I wanted or planned EXCEPT that I had a healthy baby. Sometimes we get so caught up in creating a perfect situation that we forget that perfection doesn’t exist."
"I am so sorry she went through this," another person shared. "And she will go through this for a long time. I can't even imagine how she feels."
Some questioned, however, whether Facebook was really to "blame" for Judith's stillbirth.
"Did the internet convince her -- or was she looking for convincing to facilitate her own notions?" one person asked. "Gather opinions from friends and family and get advice from professionals -- sad circumstance."
Others railed against the new "anti-hospital" movement that seems to be catching fire.
"These people with their agendas drive me crazy!" one person wrote. "There is nothing wrong with having your baby in a hospital with medical professionals around. Stop making people feel less 'natural' or motherly if they go this route."
"People need to understand that natural birth is definitely 'natural' but also that before the advent of medicine infant and mother mortality were sky high," another person noted. "That was 'natural' too, but not everything natural is good."
The heartbreaking story is oddly reminiscent of another one making headlines this month, which also calls out the danger of extreme Facebook groups.
It's the story of Najee Jackson of Pueblo, Colorado. According to reports, the 4-year-old died from the flu in early February after his mother sought the advice of parents in an anti-vax Facebook group instead of her doctor, and opted against giving him Tamiflu.
"I am in desperate need of help with what to do for my poor kiddos!” the mom reportedly wrote in a January 31 post. "My 5-year-old and my 10-month-old [were] both premature babies. They have been tested positive for the flu [and] I am terrified. My 4-year-old had a febrile seizure at only temp of 102. The doc prescribed Tamiflu … I did not pick it up, I am scared and freaking out."
Parents immediately chimed in on the post, urging her against the Tamiflu, and instead suggesting things such as Vitamin D and C, elderberry, zinc, and "eating lots of fruits and vegetables."
In the end, the mother heeded their advice over the doctor's, and was shocked when her son died within mere days.
Both stories seem to offer a stark reminder that being your own medical advocate doesn't mean shirking medical advice altogether.
We all strive to be informed patients and parents, gathering as much information as we can. But doing so in the age of the internet is a particularly tricky matter, as misinformation seems to spread like wildfire and mask itself in many ways. Letting our judgment be clouded by strangers on the internet, rather than listening to the doctor standing right in front of us, brings with it more risks than we can possibly know.
