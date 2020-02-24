Grandmother Arrested Amid Desperate Search for Missing 15-Month-Old Evelyn Boswell

Twitter/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
According to new reports, the FBI has become involved in the desperate search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who has been missing since December. Now, the toddler's grandmother, 42-year-old Angela Boswell, has been arrested on a fugitive warrant in North Carolina, along with another man identified as 33-year-old William McCloud. The two are charged with driving a car that has been connected to Evelyn's case -- though the little girls' whereabouts still remain a mystery.
Even though she was last seen in December, police were only notified about Evelyn's disappearance on February 18.
The toddler was last seen "by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019," according to a press release about Evelyn's disappearance obtained by WCYB.
One day after she was reported missing, police issued an Amber Alert. So far, however, authorities have received conflicting and inaccurate information about the case, the Tennessean reported.
"This is unlike anything I have ever seen,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told the newspaper.
In a news conference held on Friday, Evelyn's mother claimed to know who took her daughter but said she was afraid to report her disappearance.
Megan Boswell told police she left Evelyn with someone she trusted while she was at work, CNN reported.
"Well the reason I didn't report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn't want them to run away with her," Boswell told detectives. "And as soon as they thought anything was going on they just kinda vanished. So I'm just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they're doing with her at this point in time."
Police are still investigating those claims, but it's become tricky considering Boswell has refused to name names.
"In a way, I knew that as soon as anything went down this person was going to disappear and they have," Boswell reportedly said. "They won't answer phone calls. They just kinda disappeared."
Meanwhile, Boswell's ex-boyfriend, Hunter Wood, has been sharing some eye-opening information of his own. For one thing, he told WJHL that over the course of their relationship, he never once saw Evelyn.
“All I’ve seen is pictures of her. I’ve never even seen the baby,” Wood (who is not her father) told the news station. “I have no relationship with that child whatsoever.”
Wood also claimed that Megan told him Evelyn's father, Ethan Perry, had custody of the girl over Christmas.
“They have half custody to the best of my knowledge,” Wood shared. “It’s not my business to dig further into that because we weren’t that serious for me to dig further.”
As for the car that Angela Boswell and McCloud were discovered in, its connection to the family appears to be confusing.
Megan had been in the process of buying the car for her mother, but a purchase agreement was never completed and no money was exchanged for the vehicle, according to CNN. The owner of the BMW was subsequently unable to contact either Megan or Angela, which was when the car was officially reported stolen.
Angela Boswell and McCloud are being held in Wilkes County Jail, where they both have been charged with theft of over $2,500. Additionally, Angela Boswell was charged with a violation of probation warrant for theft. Both await their next court hearings, set for Monday, before they're expected to be transported to Sullivan County in Tennessee.
Police are still desperately searching for Evelyn and urging the public to come forward with any information.
Since the Amber Alert was first issued, more than 300 tips have been received, but the toddler's whereabouts still are unknown. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is offering a $56,000 reward for the safe return of the 15-month-old.
Evelyn is described as 24 inches tall, weighing 28 pounds and having blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow in her hair. If you, or anyone you know, has information in connection with the toddler's disappearance, call the the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7330 as soon as possible.
