Grandmother Arrested Amid Desperate Search for Missing 15-Month-Old Evelyn Boswell

Police are still investigating those claims, but it's become tricky considering Boswell has refused to name names.

"In a way, I knew that as soon as anything went down this person was going to disappear and they have," Boswell reportedly said. "They won't answer phone calls. They just kinda disappeared."



Meanwhile, Boswell's ex-boyfriend, Hunter Wood, has been sharing some eye-opening information of his own. For one thing, he told WJHL that over the course of their relationship, he never once saw Evelyn.

“All I’ve seen is pictures of her. I’ve never even seen the baby,” Wood (who is not her father) told the news station. “I have no relationship with that child whatsoever.”



Wood also claimed that Megan told him Evelyn's father, Ethan Perry, had custody of the girl over Christmas.

“They have half custody to the best of my knowledge,” Wood shared. “It’s not my business to dig further into that because we weren’t that serious for me to dig further.”