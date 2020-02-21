2 Newborns Found Dead at Recycling Plant Just 6 Hours Apart

Sadly, this isn't the only case of its kind to make headlines in recent years.

In 2015, a baby boy was found dead in a recycling plant in Roseville, Michigan, among items being sorted. The child's mother was later identified as 24-year-old Angela Marie Alexie, who was charged with his murder.

According to News 4 Detroit, Alexie gave birth to the infant on December 22, 2014, inside a cold garage. She left the infant there on his own, checking on him every few hours until he died two days later. Then, she bundled the baby boy in cloth and placed the body in the garbage, where it was found on January 14 as the body made its way down a sorting line at the recycling center.

The following year, Alexie was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for her crime.

"I'm sorry," she told a jury at her sentencing hearing. "I didn't mean for it to happen. I wish I could take it all back."



According to the Detroit Free Press, Alexie is also the mother of three other children, all of whom had been removed from her care. At the time of the murder, she claimed to be homeless, and told police she'd never held a job or paid her bills, and was unable to properly care for her existing children.