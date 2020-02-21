2 Newborns Found Dead at Recycling Plant Just 6 Hours Apart

Workers at a recycling plant in New Brunswick, New Jersey, made two chilling discoveries this week, just hours apart from one another. According to the New York Post, police were called to the Colgate Paper Stock Recycling Processing Facility around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, where they found the body of a newborn. But as if that weren't tragic enough, just six hours later, they discovered a second body on the property -- also identified as a newborn child.
Details of the shocking discovery are still scarce, as police continue to investigate who the newborns are and why they might have wound up there.
According to the Post, it's still unclear how exactly the babies died, as autopsy results are still pending from the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.
Also unknown at this time is whether or not the infants are related. As of now, police have yet to reveal their identities, or confirm if they know who the babies are.
The second body was found by investigators six hours later, during an exhaustive search of the property.
According to MyCentralJersey.com, Colgate Paper Stock Recycling Processing Facility has been serving New Jersey since 1974, and buys paper and other recyclables. The 24-hour facility collects nearly 1,000 tons of recyclable materials each day, the New York Post reports.
As the investigation remains ongoing, Colgate is said to be fully cooperating with officials while they continue to search for clues.
Sadly, this isn't the only case of its kind to make headlines in recent years.
In 2015, a baby boy was found dead in a recycling plant in Roseville, Michigan, among items being sorted. The child's mother was later identified as 24-year-old Angela Marie Alexie, who was charged with his murder.
According to News 4 Detroit, Alexie gave birth to the infant on December 22, 2014, inside a cold garage. She left the infant there on his own, checking on him every few hours until he died two days later. Then, she bundled the baby boy in cloth and placed the body in the garbage, where it was found on January 14 as the body made its way down a sorting line at the recycling center.
The following year, Alexie was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for her crime.
"I'm sorry," she told a jury at her sentencing hearing. "I didn't mean for it to happen. I wish I could take it all back."
According to the Detroit Free Press, Alexie is also the mother of three other children, all of whom had been removed from her care. At the time of the murder, she claimed to be homeless, and told police she'd never held a job or paid her bills, and was unable to properly care for her existing children.
As for this latest case out of New Jersey, police are still trying to get to the bottom of what happened to the babies.
Investigators are now asking anyone with any information at all to come forward. Details can be provided to Detective Raymond Quick of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5200, or Detective Sean Sullivan, of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4060.
