Police Say 15-Month-Old Girl Who Hasn't Been Seen in 2 Months Was Only Just Reported Missing

Officials issued the alert on Wednesday, and authorities have been searching for the girl ever since.

AMBER ALERT: Here are additional photos of Evelyn Boswell. She’s missing from Sullivan County. If you have information concerning her whereabouts, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/Ie9MD5fbYf

"Right now we’re not sure of her exact location," Sheriff's Captain Andy Seabolt told the station. "It could be anywhere from what we know."

As for who she may be with, that also remains a mystery.

Evelyn's parents have so far been cooperative in the investigation, according to The Daily Mail. Evelyn's biological father, Ethan Perry, is an an active-duty US Army soldier stationed in Louisiana, who reportedly wrote on social media that he's "currently working with authorities trying to find Evelyn."

"I can’t say much more than that at the moment," the father added.