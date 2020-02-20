Police Say 15-Month-Old Girl Who Hasn't Been Seen in 2 Months Was Only Just Reported Missing

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 15-month-old girl from Blountville, Tennessee. Police were alerted after several family members claimed they hadn't seen Evelyn Boswell in more than two months, and reported the matter to Tennessee's Department of Children's Services. Now, authorities are asking for help from the public in finding the missing toddler, who could be anywhere.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office was informed of the disappearance on February 18.
Officials issued the alert on Wednesday, and authorities have been searching for the girl ever since.
"Right now we’re not sure of her exact location," Sheriff's Captain Andy Seabolt told the station. "It could be anywhere from what we know."
As for who she may be with, that also remains a mystery.
Evelyn's parents have so far been cooperative in the investigation, according to The Daily Mail. Evelyn's biological father, Ethan Perry, is an an active-duty US Army soldier stationed in Louisiana, who reportedly wrote on social media that he's "currently working with authorities trying to find Evelyn."
"I can’t say much more than that at the moment," the father added.
Evelyn's mother, Maggie Boswell, has not publicly commented on her daughter's disappearance.
It should be noted that neither parent has yet been accused of any wrongdoing in connection to Evelyn's disappearance, though police are reportedly concerned that it took so long for her disappearance to be reported.
"We want to know why the child was not reported missing earlier," Seabolt told WCYB.
So far, there have been no major developments in Evelyn's case. At least, none that police are sharing.
Still, authorities have been following up on any and all tips that have been coming in.
For now, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information of the missing girl to call 423-279-7330.
