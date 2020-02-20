Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth in the Bathtub

As disturbing as this case is, it only highlights a problem in the US that we rarely speak of.

According to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys will experience sexual abuse or assault at the hands of an adult before the age of 18. Based on current statistics, most victims under 18 are female (82%, in fact).

And as hard as it is to fathom, RAINN also reports that 93% of sexually abused children are abused by someone they know -- like a family member.

Many of these victims are at a greater risk of developing other long-term issues as a result. They're about four times more likely to develop symptoms of drug abuse and PTSD as adults. And they're about three times more likely to experience a major depressive episode as adults, according to RAINN.