Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth in the Bathtub

Police are investigating a disturbing case in St. Charles, Missouri, after an 11-year-old gave birth to a baby last week in the bathtub of her home. The grandmother of the unnamed baby, Lesbia Cante, initially took the newborn to a nearby hospital with her husband, Francisco Javier Gonzalez-Lopez. And while the pair initially claimed that a stranger had left the baby on their front porch, it didn't take long for investigators to discover the truth -- which was far more alarming.
When Cante and Gonzalez-Lopez rushed the infant to St. Joseph Hospital on February 11, the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.
The baby also had a body temperature of 90 degrees, which concerned doctors. But how the infant got there -- or who its parents were -- were a mystery, the couple claimed.
Two days later, however, police learned that was not the case.
During a follow-up interview with Gonzalez-Lopez, the man confessed that the child had actually been born in the bathtub of his home.
The mother of the child, he said, was Cante's 11-year-old daughter. And the father? Gonzalez-Lopez's own son -- 17-year-old Norvin Leonidas Lopez-Cante. While it has not been officially confirmed, the two appear to be either siblings or half-siblings.
Gonzalez-Lopez insisted he had no idea that the girl was pregnant, or that his own son was raping her, until she suddenly gave birth in the bathtub. And when police later interviewed and arrested Lopez-Cante, he claimed to be unaware of the pregnancy, as well.
Lopez-Cante claimed to not remember exactly when the rapes began, but that he had sex with the girl twice a week, and perhaps 100 times in total.
Shortly after, the teen was charged with first-degree statutory rape, statutory sodomy, and incest, His bond was set at $25,000, Fox 43 reports.
But he wasn't the only one read his Miranda rights last week. Gonzalez-Lopez was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and had his bail set at $10,000. Charging documents also noted that he entered the country illegally and was previously deported.
As for the 11-year-old's mother, Lesbia Cante, she was charged with failing to provide medical care to the girl after she gave birth.
As disturbing as this case is, it only highlights a problem in the US that we rarely speak of.
According to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys will experience sexual abuse or assault at the hands of an adult before the age of 18. Based on current statistics, most victims under 18 are female (82%, in fact).
And as hard as it is to fathom, RAINN also reports that 93% of sexually abused children are abused by someone they know -- like a family member.
Many of these victims are at a greater risk of developing other long-term issues as a result. They're about four times more likely to develop symptoms of drug abuse and PTSD as adults. And they're about three times more likely to experience a major depressive episode as adults, according to RAINN.
