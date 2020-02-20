Husband Refuses To Brush His Teeth More Than Once a Week & Doesn't Get Why It's a Turnoff

That's when the conversation shifted, and became way more serious than she ever expected.

"He told me that there are already so many things he's changed in his life for me, why don't I accept him the way he is, and that I'm manipulating him," she continued. "He said that if his breath was such a turn-off, then he accepted that I wouldn't want to have sex with him."

The wife was stunned.

"I couldn't believe that he would rather not brush his teeth and not have sex, than take a minute to fix such a small problem," she shared.



But the couple's disagreement also made it crystal-clear to the woman (if it wasn't before) that her husband would never become a regular brusher.

"It's not a deal breaker, he's an amazing partner and I love him to death," she wrote. "I didn't understand it at all, but I accepted that's how he felt."

