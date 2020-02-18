Man Admits To Killing Mom & Two Girls Hours After Their Infant Son's Funeral

Ivery told Milwaukee Police that the young mother didn't want him around anymore because he reminded her too much of their son who had died.

According to a police report, Ivery claimed that Banks "was angry that he had gone to work and yelled at him that he did not care about the death of their son."

He then alleged that his girlfriend picked up a knife and said she didn't want to live anymore, before swinging the knife at him and cutting his wrist. He claimed to have grabbed her, shoving her against the wall twice and causing blood to come from her mouth.