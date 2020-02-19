Anti-Vax Parents Calling Themselves Refugees as They Flee States for 'Medical Freedom'

Many of them claim they were driven from their homes over what they're calling "medical segregation."

In Idaho, they’d found “medical freedom,” where they could choose freely if and when to vaccinate their children. But the risk of Idaho following suit in tightening the restrictions has left many of them panicked and fearful.

"I'm writing as a deeply concerned Parent & California Refugee, who had to pull my entire Family out of the State to protect them from Tyrannical Government,” read one written statement. "I will not stand by allowing Idaho to become a Socialist State.”

"I'm a mother. And I'm also a California refugee,” read another statement, written by Shalee Brindley. "I came here in search of medical freedom.”

The Idaho Statesman notes that Brindley is a resident of Meridian, Idaho, who moved her family from San Francisco three years ago over California’s tightening restrictions.