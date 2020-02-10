Starbucks Has a Secret Pink-Themed Cold Brew for Valentine's Day

If you've pretty much got Starbucks coursing through your veins these days, you're in good company. Americans are practically obsessed with the popular coffeehouse chain (which is probably why there are more than 7,000 locations nationwide). And, now, it looks like its most loyal customers are finding a way to order a Valentine's Day-themed Starbucks drink we can all enjoy -- even though it's not technically on the menu.
According to Mashed, the order is a bit complicated to get right, but ultimately worth it.To begin, first order a cold brew with sweet-cream cold foam. (Easy, right?) Next, ask the barista to add a couple of pumps of raspberry syrup and white chocolate mocha. Then (if no one behind you is rolling their eyes yet), ask for Starbucks' strawberry purée to be mixed with the sweet-cream cold foam, and -- finally -- top it off with some chocolate shavings.
The drink doesn't have an official name, but it's being referred to as a "chocolate strawberry cold brew" on social media.
Its discovery is also being credited to digital content creator Meredith King, who runs the Instagram page @thatknoxvillegirl. King first posted a photo of the concoction earlier this week, where people went WILD for it.
"I’d add an extra pump of raspberry and white mocha if you like it extra sweet," King advised her followers. "An iced Venti drink normally has 6 pumps of something if that helps gauge your sweetness level."
"This is the BEST and it has pink!!" one person commented. "Thanks for sharing."
"I’m trying this right now! So excited!!" added someone else.
Yes, it's decadent, and yes, you might want to wait until there's not such a long line (because people behind you will definitely be judging away).
But once you take a sip of that sweet goodness, you'll know you made the right decision.
Of course, if you tend to get intimated by ordering off-menu, or merely want to save some time, you could always take an easier route.
Starbucks already has some pink and purple drinks to choose from -- like the Dragon Drink, Pink Drink, and Violet Drink. All three can be found in Starbucks' cold beverage selection, which offers an array of tropical-inspired iced bevvies.
Still, if it's some strong caffeine you're looking for, a hacked cold brew is the way to go.
According to Starbucks, they've also got several seasonal treats available this February 14.
Like the White Chocolate Cookie Crème, which the company describes as "a colorful ode to love." (It's basically a chocolate cookie coated in white chocolate and sprinkled with pink, red, and white hearts, but it looks oh-so-delicious.) There's also the Red Velvet Loaf Cake -- a vanilla cake "swirled with classic red velvet cake and topped with white chocolaty icing," the website describes.
YUM.
Stores will also be selling Valentine's Day-themed merch you can pick up for your bae.
Not sure what to get your valentine? Check out Starbucks' Pink Heart Cluster Cup and Ceramic Mug with Pink Confetti, which is available at participating stores while supplies last. (As far as last-minute V-Day gifts go, it sure beats flowers from the grocery store!)
If all of this has left you with a serious hankering for some red velvet cake and a frothy cold brew, the message is clear: Get thee to a Starbucks!
Oh, and while you're at it, better drag along your valentine. You know they're gonna want to get in on this!
