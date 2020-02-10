Starbucks Has a Secret Pink-Themed Cold Brew for Valentine's Day

The drink doesn't have an official name, but it's being referred to as a "chocolate strawberry cold brew" on social media.

Its discovery is also being credited to digital content creator Meredith King, who runs the Instagram page @thatknoxvillegirl. King first posted a photo of the concoction earlier this week, where people went WILD for it.

"I’d add an extra pump of raspberry and white mocha if you like it extra sweet," King advised her followers. "An iced Venti drink normally has 6 pumps of something if that helps gauge your sweetness level."

"This is the BEST and it has pink!!" one person commented. "Thanks for sharing."

"I’m trying this right now! So excited!!" added someone else.