The Story Behind This Baby-Filled Valentine Is the Sweetest Treat of All

Photographing 13 babies at once was definitely a new record for the photographer.

Previously, the most babies she had photographed in one session was a family of triplets. But this shoot required all 13 babies to be more or less cooperating at the same time. (In other words: looking at the camera, not crying, and able to sit relatively still.)

To say it was a challenging prospect would be an understatement -- but Marrero is clearly a pro.

"I knew it would be challenging, but I actually got what I needed in the first few minutes!" she says. "The shoot was fun and from start to finish with changing babies etc., [it] was less than an hour."