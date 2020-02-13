Parents Stunned After 4-Year-Old's 'Lopsided' Smile Turns Out To Be Sign of Deadly Cancer

Fewer than 10 percent of children diagnosed with DIPG live longer than two years with the disease, which is incurable.

According to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the tumor starts in the brain stem and is more common in children ages 5 to 10, although it can appear in kids of any age. Symptoms include issues with balance and walking, eyesight, chewing and swallowing, and facial weakness or drooping, often on one side -- just like Jack exhibited. Sadly, the tumor growing inside Jack's brainstem was inoperable because it was growing in an integral part of his brain.

Zhiping Zhou, a neurologist at New York City's Weill Cornell Brain and Spine Center, told the New York Post that most parents feel blindsided by a DIPG diagnosis, as many symptoms arrive suddenly and intensify quickly.

Wes and Rebecca were no exception.