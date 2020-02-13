Parents Stunned After 4-Year-Old's 'Lopsided' Smile Turns Out To Be Sign of Deadly Cancer

When 4-year-old Jack Lacey's smile began looking "lopsided" in early 2019, his parents, Wes Lacey, 29, and Rebecca Oldham, 30, of Sheffield, England, thought he must have been imitating a friend's smile. There was no way they could have known the truth -- that it was actually caused by a brain tumor known as diffuse pontine glioma, or DIPG, and that the aggressive cancer would sadly take the boy's life just one year later.
-
At the same time,Jack's parents began noticing other strange changes in their son -- like a nervous blink and sudden night terrors.
-
Fewer than 10 percent of children diagnosed with DIPG live longer than two years with the disease, which is incurable.
-
-
For the next 11 months, Jack spent time at Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield, undergoing aggressive chemotherapy and radiation.
-
The parents also wanted their boy to spend as much time as possible with his little sister, Charlotte (aka "Lottie").
-
-
Their love and devotion certainly made a world of difference in the little boy's final days.
In Jack's last 11 months, the 4-year-old had experiences that some people only ever dream of.
There were airplane and helicopter rides, a home visit from Hells Angels bikers, trips to Peppa Pig World and Disneyland Paris, and vacations in London, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Wales, the New York Post reported.
“Jack has done more in the last 11 months than most adults do in their entire lives," his mom told the newspaper. "If there was anything he wanted in life, he got it."
-
But after a year of fun and adventure, Jack's time finally arrived.
Share this Story