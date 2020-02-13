Friend Testifies Against Mom of 2 Kids Found Hanging in Basement Together That She Blamed on Suicide

The bodies of Conner and Brinley Snyder were found hanging September 23 at their home in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

“These children were found hanged," Assistant District Attorney Margaret McCallum reiterated at a preliminary hearing Wednesday. "Their mother was the only adult in the house."

Indeed, there was always something curious about the way in which the siblings were found. Both children were attached to opposite ends of the same dog lead, which was tied around their necks and wrapped around a rafter in the basement. Beneath them were two chairs taken from the upstairs dining room, which appeared to to have been knocked out from under them -- either because they each jumped or because someone had pulled them away.

Right away, there were parts of the story that just didn't make sense.