Despite People Flipping Over That Broom 'Trick,' Here's Why It's Not Real

If you've been on the internet at all in the last 24 hours, chances are you've heard about the #BroomChallenge -- aka the "magic" broom trick. If not, here's the Cliffs Notes version: On Monday, a viral tweet claimed that NASA deemed February 10 the only day of the year when a broom could stand upright on its own, thanks to the earth's gravitational pull. In response, thousands of others tried the trick, only to be AMAZED. But now, people are stepping in to school us all on why at least part of this is inaccurate.
The craze was kicked off by Twitter user @mikaiylaaaaa.
"Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull," the user tweeted. "I didn’t believe it at first but OMG!"
Then, in an accompanying video, a hand can be seen extending to prop a broom upright -- before a woman gasps in amazement at the sheer wonder of it all.
To be fair, the whole thing DOES look pretty impressive.
The natural assumption is that the broom will automatically fall to the earth, in a loud bang. But instead, it stands tall, as if suspended in the air by a string or some invisible force.
"Y’all it’s just been standing like this for 45 minutes," @mikaiylaaaaa later updated.
Immediately, inquiring minds wanted to know: Is this really a thing? Would it work if they tried it themselves?
Obviously, the rest of Twitter had to get on board.
Some people decided to try the trick in public, where they could freak people out. (Spoiler alert: They succeeded.)
Others tried it at home ...
... where they actually got into arguments with their spouses (like this guy) over whether the trick was "real."
Others just marveled in amazement at the wonder that is planet Earth.
(See? Even that dog is impressed.)
But then today, people woke up to some sad news.
The "trick" is not exactly a trick -- and NASA never said it was.
This also isn't the first time we've learned about it. Apparently, it was debunked after going viral back in 2012 -- but we all forgot about it.
In one news segment, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers helped explain just what's behind it.
Turns out, it has nothing to do with the earth's gravitational pull on a given day.
It all has to do with ... drumroll please ... the center of gravity. And balance.
In the clip, Myers explained that the center of gravity is pretty low on a broom, resting directly over the bristles.
"If you go buy a broom and you stand it up on its own, all it is is about balance," he said. "And if you can make the bristles make a small little tripod down there, they'll stand up any day."
Well, boo. That's decidedly less cool.
Or maybe not, when you think about it. I mean, it is pretty cool that a broom can stand on its own like that -- which means you can pull off the trick any day of the year.
So go ahead and give it a try. (You know you want to.)
