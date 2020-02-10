Flu Kills 4-Year-Old After Mom Follows Advice of Anti-Vax FB Group Instead of Boy's Doctor

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, two of Najee's (aka "Junior's") three brothers came down with the flu in late January.

They were rushed to the hospital with sky-high fevers, explained the page, which is believed to have been written by his mother, whose name has not been released to the public.

"After being in the ER most of the day, I returned home and prepared dinner for my kids (4 boys total)," the GoFundMe page continued. "Once dinner was finished, I bathed my kids and sent my 5 yr old and Jr (4 yrs old), into their room to put on pajamas."

At the time, Najee's mother claimed she had no idea that her 4-year-old also had the flu. In fact, she believed he was healthy.

"Though my other sons tested positive for the flu and although Jr was sick barely sick on sat, he was never tested," she explained.