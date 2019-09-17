Jessica Simpson Opens Up About How She Told Her Kids About Her Addiction

In Jessica Simpson's new memoir, Open Book, she's been totally honest about her struggle with addiction and other difficult parts of her past. But what do her kids think about all of this? In a recent interview, Jessica shared how she told her kids about her addiction, and it sounds like her goal was to be totally forthcoming with them. Even though they're still young, it seems as if they totally understood.
In her book, Jessica shared that she self-medicated with alcohol and pills after being abused as a child.
Since November 2017, Jessica hasn't had a drink, and thanks to therapy, she's been able to quit her addictions altogether.
"When I finally said I needed help, it was like I was that little girl that found her calling again in life,” she wrote. "I found direction and that was to walk straight ahead with no fear. Honesty is hard but it’s the most rewarding thing we have. And getting to the other side of fear is beautiful."
Jessica says she wanted her older children, Maxwell and Ace, to know what happened from her before they found out from someone else.
On Buzzfeed's AM to DM podcast, Jessica shared that she knew that once word was out in the book, there was nothing stopping Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6, from hearing about what she'd gone through -- and she wanted to get ahead of it.
"It's a conversation I’ve already had with them ... because I knew that kids at school would talk about it," she said on the podcast, Us Weekly reported. "I knew that some headlines would be correct, some would not be correct, and it's out of my hands. That's why it's so amazing to have my own written words because it's my story, it's my truth and nobody else can tell me how my heart feels."
Jessica explained to them that she's made these changes so she could live her best life.
"With my children, they know Mommy doesn't drink wine because it makes her too silly. But for me, alcohol never made me mean," she said. "People didn’t know that I had a problem -- they knew that towards the end it was getting to be too much, that I was not being myself and I wasn’t present in a room. … So when I explained it to my kids they really understood that Mommy is just living her best life!"
Hey, kids are pretty smart. If Jessica Simpson was able to explain things in a way that her kids understood, we're glad she was able to have that kind of conversation with them. This celebrity mom has it down!
Jessica has been all over the place the last couple of weeks, promoting her book.
Although it's included a lot of very personal details about Jessica's life -- including at the very beginning of her career -- it appears she's been able to help a lot of people by being so candid about the tough stuff, even though it can't be easy for her to talk about.
And knowing that her kids have a mom who's not trying to hide anything, even if it's hard? Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie are so lucky.
Jessica's book is out now, and we can't wait to read it.
From the excerpts that have been released so far, it really sounds like an amazing read, especially for those of us who have been fans of Jessica going back to her days as a pop princess (and star of Newlyweds).
It's been so much fun to see how far she's come, and this is just another accomplishment she can add to her list. Congrats to her!
