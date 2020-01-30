Billy Porter Responds to 'Sesame Street' Backlash After Wearing a Dress

Republican Arkansas State Senator Jason Rapert, who's now running to become lieutenant governor of Arkansas, hit up Facebook again to share a petition for "'Sesame Street' drop show with drag queen" in response to photos of Billy in a gown. "I signed. Take a stand," the state sentator captioned his Facebook post.



With Jason Rapert getting attention because of his response, the Arkansas senator shared another post to clarify his sentiments about the LGBTQ community. "I have no animosity towards anyone, including LGBTQ activists - everyone is free to believe what they want and have their own opinion in our nation," he wrote.

"However, taxpayer funds should not be used to try and manipulate young children with the political agenda and worldview of LGBTQ activism," he added. "Political interest groups can pay for their own messaging and do as they please, but the hardworking taxpayers of America DO NOT have to pay the bills for your efforts. I object to PBS and AETN rebroadcasting any LGBTQ activist programming using public funds. Not the right time or the right place. This is my stance on the issue and I know the majority of Arkansas citizens stand with me."