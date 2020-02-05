Mom Tells Her 2 Girls To Look For Kittens Under The Bed Before Shooting Them Both

According to police, the mom had lured the girls to an upstairs room in the home, telling them that kittens were stuck under their bed.

Berkeley County Magistrate Bill Norris has advanced the case of Julie Orellana, 46, to a grand jury. She faces charges for allegedly fatally shooting 8 y/o daughter and injuring 11 y/o.

Once all three reached the bedroom, Orellana allegedly opened fire on both of her daughters and at some point stabbed at least one of them. Eight-year-old Eliza was fatally wounded in the attack, though Olivia managed to crawl out the window to seek help.

Their mother, meanwhile, fled the scene in an SUV after firing at her daughters, and eventually ditched the vehicle.