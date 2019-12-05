Shannen Doherty Reveals She's 'Dying' Amid New Cancer Battle

Splash News
We're still reeling from the news of Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty's cancer diagnosis, but now, it sounds like things may have taken a turn for the worse. In court documents she filed against her insurance company, Shannen said she's "dying" from stage four terminal cancer, and it's heartbreaking to hear even more about what she's going through.
-
Shannen revealed her diagnosis while on 'Good Morning America' this week.
Although she's fought breast cancer in the past, this time, Shannen's cancer is back. And even though she wanted to keep it private, she knew that the news about her lawsuit would make her battle public, so she decided to get out ahead of it.
"I'd rather people hear it from me. I don't want it to be twisted. I don't want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic," she said. "And I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me, I just didn't want them to know yet."
-
Now, court documents have come out from the lawsuit she filed against State Farm for the damage to her house after wildfires that claim she's dying.
According to TMZ, the court documents say that Shannen is "dying of stage 4 terminal cancer" and that because State Farm is still fighting with her over the repairs to her home, she is not able to spend "her remaining years peacefully in her home."
We know Shannen is a fighter, but this definitely has us worried -- especially if she's worrying about her house and insurance issues at a time like this.
-
-
Shannen seems to be staying optimistic, even in the face of everything she's going through.
After the news became public, Shannen shared this sweet Peanuts comic on Instagram. Seems like she's determined to enjoy her life, no matter what comes her way -- as she should. This is such a heartbreaking situation, but we know Shannen's got this. We love her positive attitude, even though it must be tough to keep a sunny outlook right now.
-
Fans are already showing their support for Shannen.
As far as these comments show, there are so many fans in Shannen's corner right now, so we hope she can see how much support she's getting. So many people know someone in their lives who have fought similar battles to Shannen's.
It never gets easier, but she's definitely not alone.
-
-
We'll be thinking of Shannen and sending her all the positive vibes.
It's hard to imagine what she must be going through right now (especially in the face of a court battle that seems to have been going on for a long time). Hopefully, things will be easier for her now that she's not dealing with her diagnosis privately.
We'll be on the lookout for more updates on Shannen's health. Here's hoping her lawsuit can get wrapped up quickly so she can focus on the things in her life that bring her happiness.
Share this Story