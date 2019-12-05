Shannen Doherty Reveals She's 'Dying' Amid New Cancer Battle

Although she's fought breast cancer in the past, this time, Shannen's cancer is back. And even though she wanted to keep it private, she knew that the news about her lawsuit would make her battle public, so she decided to get out ahead of it.

"I'd rather people hear it from me. I don't want it to be twisted. I don't want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic," she said. "And I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me, I just didn't want them to know yet."