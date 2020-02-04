Toddler Dies in Mom’s Arms After Being Taken Off Life Support & Her Ex-Boyfriend Is Charged

Christian was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, where he remained in intensive care. But the following day, doctors declared him brain dead.

On January 28, he was removed from life support and died in his mother's arms.

A GoFundMe page has since been created to help cover funeral costs, and it shared that a medical examiner told the family Christian's body was evidence in a case opened against Harvill.

"My sister, and my entire family, is so very low," wrote Katherine Crisp, who identified herself as Lang's sister.

Speaking with KENS5, Lang later admitted that she is shattered by the loss of her son, and that "my world feels so empty without him."



She also added that she has empathy for Harvill's mother during all of this. "I am not the only one who lost a son," she said.