Toddler Dies in Mom’s Arms After Being Taken Off Life Support & Her Ex-Boyfriend Is Charged

A San Antonio, Texas, mother is mourning the loss of her toddler, who died of injuries allegedly sustained while being watched by her former boyfriend. Three-year-old Christian Paz was officially declared brain dead on January 27 and was taken off life support the following day. Now, his mother's ex-boyfriend, Logan Harvill, is being charged in connection with the boy's mysterious death.
Christian was reportedly being watched by Harvill while his mom was at work January 26.
Christian was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, where he remained in intensive care. But the following day, doctors declared him brain dead.
Harvill has since been charged with injury to a child and remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.
It's been one week since the boy's tragic passing, and his family is starting to speak out about their incredible loss.
Christian's GoFundMe page stated that as of January 30, there was no update on when his body would be returned to his mother as it's considered evidence, which has left them unable to provide him with a proper burial.
In another statement given to KBTX, the boy's family shared some memories of the toddler.
“He was a sweet, loving, brilliant, funny baby with big brown eyes and anime hair," the statement read. "Our hearts are shattered. He is so very loved and missed.”
