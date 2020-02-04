Toddler Dies in Mom’s Arms After Being Taken Off Life Support & Her Ex-Boyfriend Is Charged

Christian Paz
KENS5

A San Antonio, Texas, mother is mourning the loss of her toddler, who died of injuries allegedly sustained while being watched by her former boyfriend. Three-year-old Christian Paz was officially declared brain dead on January 27 and was taken off life support the following day. Now, his mother's ex-boyfriend, Logan Harvill, is being charged in connection with the boy's mysterious death.

  • Christian was reportedly being watched by Harvill while his mom was at work January 26.

    Christian Paz
    KENS5

    Christian's mother, Sareh Lang, told KENS5 that she received a call from Harvill, who told her that her son wouldn't wake up. Shortly after, he called 911 for help.

  • Christian was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, where he remained in intensive care. But the following day, doctors declared him brain dead.

    Christian Paz
    KENS5

    On January 28, he was removed from life support and died in his mother's arms.

    GoFundMe page has since been created to help cover funeral costs, and it shared that a medical examiner told the family Christian's body was evidence in a case opened against Harvill.

    "My sister, and my entire family, is so very low," wrote Katherine Crisp, who identified herself as Lang's sister.

    Speaking with KENS5, Lang later admitted that she is shattered by the loss of her son, and that "my world feels so empty without him."

    She also added that she has empathy for Harvill's mother during all of this. "I am not the only one who lost a son," she said. 

  • Harvill has since been charged with injury to a child and remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

    Logan Harvill
    KENS5

    A medical examiner determined Wednesday that Christian died of blunt force trauma to the head, and ruled the manner of death to be a homicide. Although the investigation remains open, police believe the injuries were caused by Harvill, 29, who was the only other person home at the time.

  • It's been one week since the boy's tragic passing, and his family is starting to speak out about their incredible loss.

    Christian's GoFundMe page stated that as of January 30, there was no update on when his body would be returned to his mother as it's considered evidence, which has left them unable to provide him with a proper burial.

    In another statement given to KBTX, the boy's family shared some memories of the toddler. 

    “He was a sweet, loving, brilliant, funny baby with big brown eyes and anime hair," the statement read. "Our hearts are shattered. He is so very loved and missed.”

