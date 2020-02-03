Mom Gets Real About Managing Anxiety Attack While Breastfeeding in the Middle of Target

"I have been unwell on and off for several months," she admitted, "and I had some pretty confusing things going on around me."

More than anything, Mills said she just wanted to be in bed, buried under a blanket. But life with three kids doesn't stop -- even if you so desperately need it to -- and knowing that her kids needed school supplies, Mills set out on a trip to Target to get them what they needed.

Once there, she found herself overwhelmed by her own thoughts and unable to focus.

"Usually on days like those, I try to structure a plan, work out small steps and take it moment by moment," she explained. "But by midday I couldn’t even think of the next step or the next moment.

"When you have so much noise in your head," Mills said, "sometimes it’s just too d--n hard to stop and be rational."