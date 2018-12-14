Ex-Wife of Mama June's Boyfriend Reportedly Tried To Warn Her About Him

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images
Forget trying to keep up with a Kardashian -- it's been a wild ride trying to do so with this reality star mom. With the fate of Mama June and her boyfriend hanging in the balance (time will tell if they serve time behind bars), it looks like Geno Doak's ex-wife is speaking out about him and the warning she tried to give June prior to all the craziness.
-
Mama June is facing up to a year in jail after she and Geno were arrested on drug charges last year.
Both Geno and June will face the music sometime this spring because of their arrest, and it doesn't sound good. If convicted, Mama June and Geno will spend about a year behind bars that's definitely not the look this From Not to Hot star wants -- especially because she's been estranged from her kids in light of the drama.
-
In March 2019, Mama June and Geno were arrested at an Alabama gas station after an onlooker reported a "domestic incident."
-
-
Since then, more craziness has ensued ... and reportedly, Geno's ex-wife tried to warn Mama June.
Kimberly Doak, Geno's ex, is speaking out, recently talking to the Sun in an exclusive interview about her former husband and his reality star girlfriend.
... and she's not holding back.
Apparently, Kimberly and Geno were married for 23 years before she ended up leaving him, taking her and their four kids out of the state in 2015.
-
"I tried to warn them, but I was just the ex nobody wanted to listen to so unfortunately they had to learn the hard way!" she reveals.
"He has been on a downward spiral for a very long time unfortunately. I couldn't take anymore and should’ve left long before I did honestly!" Kimberly Doak continued about Geno's downward spiral. "He's completely abandoned his children and I've been picking up those pieces for some time now. He doesn’t offer any type of assistance," she later added.
Although Kimberly notes she's "thankful" she's not involved in any of Mama June or Geno's "drama," that doesn't mean she has any ill-will toward them. "I wish them the best and sincerely hope that they get their lives together at some point!"
-
-
Hopefully things get better for June ... for the sake of her children.
Share this Story