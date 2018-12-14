Ex-Wife of Mama June's Boyfriend Reportedly Tried To Warn Her About Him

In March 2019, Mama June and Geno were arrested at an Alabama gas station after an onlooker reported a "domestic incident."

(Yeah, we got to see their mug shots.)

Cops reportedly arrested June on charges of "felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia," and Geno on charges of "felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, in addition to domestic violence/harassment."

Geno allegedly told authorities about a needle in his pocket, and Mama June confessed the "white powder" they found in her car was in fact cocaine.

(Yikes.)