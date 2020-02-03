Criticism Over J.Lo's 'Stripper' Super Bowl Performance Has Moms Coming to Her Defense

Jennifer Lopez during Super Bowl halftime performance
As people continue making their way to work -- likely groggy and in desperate need of coffee, because, Mondays -- there's probably a good chance folks are going to be talking about last night's Super Bowl. Aside from Kansas City pulling out the win in the fourth quarter, many will likely be talking about the commercials and J.Lo and Shakira's halftime performance. Aside from heating up the stage, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez made history as the first Latinas to headline a Super Bowl halftime show.

... and it looks like critics aren't too happy with their skimpy outfits during the event.

  • Shakira was the first to take the stage, performing a number of her hits to give us all the feels.

    Shakira performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
    The Colombian-Lebanese songstress blessed us with jams like "Hips Don't Lie," "Chantaje," a rendition of Cardi B's "I Like It" with Reggaeton star Bad Bunny, "Waka Waka," and more. We loved the belly dancing and seeing Shakira alongside the ladies of Swing Latino, a salsa school in Colombia, as they brought Afro-Latino rhythms with the dance champeta. (Shakira also kept the Afro-Colombian spirit going with the fast-paced Mapalé dance at once point during her performance.)

    Also, for those enjoying those memes of Shakira wagging her tongue and think it was super random, it wasn't. The singer was actually doing a mhururu, a celebratory sound common in Zimbabwe and other parts of Africa.

  • And when it was time for Jenny from the block to come on stage, she served us in a stellar performance.

    Jennifer Lopez during Super Bowl halftime performance
    Anyone who loved the '90s and '00s felt young again as J.Lo performed "Jenny From the Block," "Ain't It Funny," "Get Right," "Waiting for Tonight" (Squee!), and many more of her hits. If ever there was a time we felt like we were getting a Total Request Live experience en vivo, this was it.

  • ... but it looks like people aren't super impressed with her pole dancing antics.

    Jennifer Lopez performing during Super Bowl halftime
    Jennifer Lopez pulled out a few of her tricks from her Hustlers movie. In the film, she played a character inspired by real-life exotic dancer Samantha Barbash (she's actually suing JLo's production company and others for her portrayal in the film) who, based off J.Lo's performance, likely had some serious moves on the pole.

  • A number of critics are sounding off about her "stripper performance."

    Facebook comments

    "Very disappointing! I gave Jennifer Lopez much more credit and respect than this," one woman wrote in response to her Super Bowl performance. "Wonder if she will let her kids watch the halftime. She sets such a wonderful example for the young girls (note the sarcasm)."

    Well, alrighty then.

  • Others, however, feel Jennifer did nothing wrong and are coming to her defense.

    Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl halftime performance and Facebook comment
    "Let's celebrate women who at 50 & 43 are in great shape, smart, fierce & run their own show! I loved it. I can appreciate another woman's body/booty," another comment said in defense of JLo and Shakira. "It takes a lot of work to keep in shape & dance like that. Positives only."

    Here here!

  • Are these same critics talking about the heartwarming moment J.Lo shared with her 11-year-old when she took the stage?

    Jennifer Lopez and her daughter performing at the Super Bowl halftime
    Jennifer and Marc Anthony's daughter, Emme, practically stole the show, singing "Born in the USA" as her mom donned a feathery Puerto Rican flag -- hat tipping to the fact that Puerto Ricans are in fact Americans (US citizens) even if they reside on an island outside of the continental US.

    This 11-year-old has a voice and is not afraid to use it.

  • Or the imagery of kids in cages, shining a subtle but powerful light on a pressing issue?

    Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl halftime performance
    Oh yes, Jennifer's Super Bowl performance was more than sparkly outfits and twirling on a pole. There were a number of political statements during J.Lo's halftime show, including the children in lit cages to highlight the crisis at the border as families continue to be separated.

    It was a striking moment that likely went over the heads of many.

  • Bottom line: Unless you are speaking about the issues J.Lo highlighted instead of concentrating on what she wore and how she danced, back off.

    Shakira and Jennifer Lopez
    (Like, full stop.)

    Given Jennifer Lopez's performances in Vegas -- as well as during award shows that would be seen around the same time as the Super Bowl halftime (with likely more craziness) -- take a chill pill. 

