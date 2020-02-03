Criticism Over J.Lo's 'Stripper' Super Bowl Performance Has Moms Coming to Her Defense



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As people continue making their way to work -- likely groggy and in desperate need of coffee, because, Mondays -- there's probably a good chance folks are going to be talking about last night's Super Bowl. Aside from Kansas City pulling out the win in the fourth quarter, many will likely be talking about the commercials and J.Lo and Shakira's halftime performance. Aside from heating up the stage, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez made history as the first Latinas to headline a Super Bowl halftime show.

... and it looks like critics aren't too happy with their skimpy outfits during the event.