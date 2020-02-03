Criticism Over J.Lo's 'Stripper' Super Bowl Performance Has Moms Coming to Her Defense

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
As people continue making their way to work -- likely groggy and in desperate need of coffee, because, Mondays -- there's probably a good chance folks are going to be talking about last night's Super Bowl. Aside from Kansas City pulling out the win in the fourth quarter, many will likely be talking about the commercials and J.Lo and Shakira's halftime performance. Aside from heating up the stage, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez made history as the first Latinas to headline a Super Bowl halftime show.
... and it looks like critics aren't too happy with their skimpy outfits during the event.
Shakira was the first to take the stage, performing a number of her hits to give us all the feels.
And when it was time for Jenny from the block to come on stage, she served us in a stellar performance.
... but it looks like people aren't super impressed with her pole dancing antics.
A number of critics are sounding off about her "stripper performance."
"Very disappointing! I gave Jennifer Lopez much more credit and respect than this," one woman wrote in response to her Super Bowl performance. "Wonder if she will let her kids watch the halftime. She sets such a wonderful example for the young girls (note the sarcasm)."
Well, alrighty then.
Others, however, feel Jennifer did nothing wrong and are coming to her defense.
Are these same critics talking about the heartwarming moment J.Lo shared with her 11-year-old when she took the stage?
Or the imagery of kids in cages, shining a subtle but powerful light on a pressing issue?
Bottom line: Unless you are speaking about the issues J.Lo highlighted instead of concentrating on what she wore and how she danced, back off.
