Mama June Now Faces a Year in Jail After Drug Arrest

Looks like the trouble that Mama June (and boyfriend Geno Doak) has gotten into over the past year might finally be catching up to her. Reportedly, June and Geno are going to court in May, and they could end up spending a year in jail after their trial.
Basically? It's not looking good for these two.
June and Geno will face the music in court this spring, more than a year after their Alabama drug arrest.
Last year, June and Geno were arrested after they were found to be in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia outside of a gas station. Although they have been in court since, it appears their next big hearing is set for May, as Macon County Court confirmed to the Sun.
If they end up being convicted on these charges, they could end up spending as long as a year in jail.
It was only recently that June broke her silence on social media.
Even though she didn't go into her legal troubles or her relationship with Geno -- which seems to have been a big factor in her involvement in those legal troubles -- she did admit that she's missing her kids, who she's been estranged from for months.
Last year, Honey Boo Boo moved out and started living with her older sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, and it doesn't sound like their living arrangements have changed since then.
Just days ago, June was seen selling shoes on the Facebook Marketplace, resulting in her mom reaching out.
June listed a pair of Nike Jordans for sale, and June's mother, Sandra Hale, commented, begging June to "get help." "U need to think of your own girls and grandkids who love and miss u," she wrote. "I never thought u would end up like this and let a man run over you and take everything u worked for."
After more than a year of hearing about June's arrest, we'll finally find out how this all ends in May.
Whatever comes next for her, we hope she takes it as an opportunity to put her life back together. The June we knew from Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and for most of Mama June: From Not to Hot was nothing like the June she seems to be today, and we want to see her get back to her family (and be healthy) as soon as she can.
