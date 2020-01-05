Dog the Bounty Hunter Opens Up About 'Intimate' Bond With New Love After Beth's Death

While talking to Dr. Oz, Dog revealed that he'd been suicidal after wife Beth Chapman's death, and Moon saved him.

"I couldn't stop crying," he said on the show. "I wasn't going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because she left ... Beth left all her big pills there. So I thought I just need one drink of water."

According to Dog, it was Moon's tough love that got his life back on track, and she told Dr. Oz that she would consider their relationship "intimate."

"It has to be intimate because there's a lot of powerful things going on with Dog," she said.