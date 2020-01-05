Dog the Bounty Hunter Opens Up About 'Intimate' Bond With New Love After Beth's Death

Over the last few weeks, Dog the Bounty Hunter has been making a lot of headlines when it comes to his relationship with Moon Angell ... and now, he's speaking out about their bond. In a new clip from his appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, Dog revealed how "intimate" his bond with Moon really is, and at this point, his fans aren't too impressed.
-
Earlier this week, news broke that Dog proposed to Moon during an upcoming appearance on 'The Doctor Oz Show.'
Given that he had yet to even confirm that he and Moon are officially dating, Dog's proposal -- on national television, no less -- was a lot to take in. So far, there's been no word about whether they're actually engaged in real life, but he did expand on their relationship in another clip from the show that has just been released.
-
While talking to Dr. Oz, Dog revealed that he'd been suicidal after wife Beth Chapman's death, and Moon saved him.
"I couldn't stop crying," he said on the show. "I wasn't going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because she left ... Beth left all her big pills there. So I thought I just need one drink of water."
According to Dog, it was Moon's tough love that got his life back on track, and she told Dr. Oz that she would consider their relationship "intimate."
"It has to be intimate because there's a lot of powerful things going on with Dog," she said.
-
-
Many fans think it's too soon for Dog to be this involved with someone.
in fact, many commenters seem to believe that Dog is just looking for attention -- or that he must not have loved Beth as much as he claimed he did. That's pretty unfair to say, though. No one really knows what Dog's going through except for him. But given how beloved Beth was by so many fans, it makes sense that some might be upset if they believe Dog is trying to replace her.
-
We're definitely interested to see how this whole thing will play out.
Who knows? Maybe Moon and Dog are really just close friends getting each other through a tough time, and that proposal was taken totally out of context.
His episode of The Dr. Oz Show airs Monday, so we'll find out for sure very soon.
Share this Story