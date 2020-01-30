Family Dog Mauls 1-Month-Old Baby to Death in Front of Teen Brother

Police rushed to a home in Lafayette, Indiana, on Saturday morning after a teen called to report that his newborn brother was being attacked by the family dog. When they arrived, authorities shot the pit bull terrier that attacked 1-month-old Julian Connell. Sadly, the infant could not be saved and later died from his injuries.
-
The teen brother called police around 11:30 a.m. January 25.
The pit bull had been fighting another dog, a beagle mix, in the home at 1901 Greenbush St., according to the Journal & Courier. The elder sibling, who has not been named, stepped in to break up the two dogs who were fighting, which was when the pit bull turned on the infant brother instead.
The children's mother was also reportedly home at the time of the attack.
-
When police arrived, they found the dog still standing over the injured baby's body.
Officer Neil Cain shot the dog before beginning life-saving measures on Julian, who was just 26 days old, according to Yahoo. The infant was rushed to a hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead.
Donna Avolt, a coroner for Tippecanoe County, told the Journal & Courier that a preliminary autopsy conducted on Monday revealed the boy died from multiple sharp injuries from dog bites to his head and neck.
-
-
The beagle mix was also injured in the attack and was rushed to Purdue Veterinary Hospital.
Although police said they had never been called to the home for prior incidents with the dog, they are still investigating what happened on the day Julian was attacked.
Neighbors of the family told WLFI that they were shocked when they found out the news.
"There were cop cars everywhere and I was like, 'What's going on?' Then my fiancé came home and another neighbor came over and started putting two and two together," neighbor Helen Tracy told the news station. "It was shock and heartbreak."
Share this Story