Former Sorority Girl Who Left Baby To Die in Trash Bag Admits She Felt 'Like a Monster'

Nearly five years after killing her newborn baby, Emile Weaver, 25, has opened up about her state of mind before, during, and after the horrific crime, for which she is serving a life sentence. Speaking exclusively with Elle from prison, the former college student shed new light on what led her to keep her pregnancy a secret and ultimately leave her baby in a trash bag -- only to be found dead hours later by her sorority sisters.
Weaver was attending Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, when she learned she was pregnant.
In her interview with Elle, Weaver admitted the pregnancy plunged her into a deep sense of denial -- one that allowed her to psychologically compartmentalize what was going on inside her body while she kept up with classes, papers, and even parties.
After visiting the campus health clinic seeking birth control, she was told that they would need to take a routine pregnancy test before handing over her prescription, and she'd be notified once those came back.
But when calls, emails, and texts to return for a follow-up visit went unanswered, the wellness center sent her positive pregnancy test results in a certified letter.
As it turned out, Weaver never even opened the envelope.
“I think I was scared,” Weaver later testified. “I felt like I didn’t want to know, so I just put it off.”
Pregnancy denial is not as rare as one might think.
In the following weeks, Elle reported, Weaver's sorority sisters at Delta Gamma Theta started noticing some odd behavior.
In addition to Weaver's increased drinking, she was seen "falling" down the stairs on several occasions, and didn't appear to be trying to catch herself. Several sisters were also starting to notice a visible baby bump.
“Between her drinking ... and her falling, we were honestly concerned about her because we weren’t sure if she was pregnant and trying to do something about it,” one of the sisters, whose name had been changed to Carrie, told Elle.
During the pregnancy, Weaver is believed to have told only one person: the baby's father, Weaver's on-again, off-again boyfriend.
Weaver said Ryan didn't want anything to do with having a child, and was overwhelmed with his upcoming baseball season. On one occasion, he attempted to drive Weaver to an abortion clinic, but an oncoming ice storm forced them to turn around.
For whatever reason, they never returned, and Weaver said she was scared to go alone.
As the months passed, rumors began to swirl around campus that Weaver was pregnant.
She became consumed with a fear of being found out, and later said during her court testimony that she was afraid of winding up like another pregnant student on campus, who was often ridiculed behind her back.
“Each and every day I sat at a table with them, and they talked about her all the time, either her weight gain or, I mean, ‘I can’t believe she’s pregnant in college,’ ” she told the court. “So I just didn’t want to tell them. I didn’t want to be that person that was even talked about.”
So instead, she hid beneath baggy sweatshirts and loose pants.
Then, on April 22, 2015, a roommate later described hearing the screech of “a dying cat” around 7:30 a.m.
But it wasn't a dying cat -- it was Weaver, giving birth alone in the bathroom of her sorority house.
Throughout the pregnancy, she had somehow manage to convince herself it wasn't real. Even now, she described herself during the birth as being in a state of shock.
The night before, the college sophomore had experienced stomach pain and diarrhea, which she chalked up to a stomach virus that had been going around. By the next morning, however, she knew that wasn't the case.
“I felt some pressure lower, and that is when I realized that I was delivering my baby,” Weaver testified during the trial. “I just pushed once and then the head and everything mostly came out. I think I helped with her shoulder, to help pull her out into the toilet.”
When she was asked about whether the baby showed signs of life, Weaver told Elle “There were ‘some movements ... [but] I really wasn’t focused on her."
The baby, who would later be named Addison, was somehow not real to her -- more of an "it" than a human child of her own flesh and blood, the article explained.
Medical examiners later reported that the baby was born at a healthy 6.6 lbs.
Once she had been delivered, Weaver later said she "panicked" when realizing she then had to deliver the placenta too.
After she did so, she grabbed a knife from the kitchen to cut it loose. Then, she attempted to flush it down the toilet, but failed and watched it overflow.
Her sorority sisters would later discover the bloodied bathroom when Emile left, slinking back to her bedroom in exhaustion to take a nap.
Over the course of the day, many of her sisters began to wonder if the scene in the bathroom was caused by a miscarriage.
When Emile went to dinner later that night, she looked pale and sickly. In reality, she was suffering from blood loss and kept stuffing toilet paper into her vagina to stop the bleeding.
Suspecting that something was deeply wrong, several of her sorority sisters began searching through the outside trash bins.
Next to the bin was a small trash bag that drew their attention.
"Oddly heavy and leaking fluid, the bag had been knotted so tightly that Elise and Samantha couldn’t untie it," the Elle report described. "Instead, they tore a hole in the plastic. Among an instant mac and cheese box, a freezer pop wrapper, and a Doritos bag, Samantha saw what looked like a foot."
“I’m done,” Samantha reportedly said at that moment. “I didn’t sign up to be in a sorority to do this.” As the article noted, "It was dark, hard to see, and harder to believe."
But to know for certain, the girls had to take a closer look -- and when they did, they were shocked by what they saw.
Campus security was called and then the authorities. Soon, Weaver was in handcuffs, being charged with the death of her infant.
Although Weaver first insisted she believed the baby to be stillborn, she later admitted there may have been signs of life.
Also damning during her trial was the discovery of messages the college sophomore sent the baby's father.
“No more baby,” she texted him after the birth, followed by, “Taken care of.”
Later, she would admit that she only truly grasped the gravity of what had happened while shopping for a funeral outfit for the baby -- which made her feel "like a monster."
Weaver was eventually sentenced to life in prison. Although she agrees she should be held accountable, she told Elle the sentence felt extreme.
In prison, she admitted she's dealt with terrifying nightmares and is emotionally triggered every time she gets her period.
But when it comes to the topic of her appeal, she says she has hope -- particularly because of similar cases of her kind in which mothers convicted of neonaticide have received lighter sentences. One such case was that of Brooke Skylar Richardson, the 17-year-old cheerleader who gave birth to her baby at home and buried it in the backyard in May 2017. She was sentenced to time served in September 2019.
