Former Sorority Girl Who Left Baby To Die in Trash Bag Admits She Felt 'Like a Monster'

Weaver was attending Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, when she learned she was pregnant.

In her interview with Elle, Weaver admitted the pregnancy plunged her into a deep sense of denial -- one that allowed her to psychologically compartmentalize what was going on inside her body while she kept up with classes, papers, and even parties.

After visiting the campus health clinic seeking birth control, she was told that they would need to take a routine pregnancy test before handing over her prescription, and she'd be notified once those came back.

But when calls, emails, and texts to return for a follow-up visit went unanswered, the wellness center sent her positive pregnancy test results in a certified letter.

As it turned out, Weaver never even opened the envelope.

“I think I was scared,” Weaver later testified. “I felt like I didn’t want to know, so I just put it off.”