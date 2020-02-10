Man Pours Hot Sauce in Baby's Mouth & Attacks Mom When She Tries To Stop Him

Police were called to a home on Ohio Street around 3 a.m. after a frantic call came in from Jones' girlfriend, who has not been named.

According to an arrest complaint, Jones' abuse didn't end after he hit the child and tried to pour hot sauce down her mouth. He also is accused of sitting on the baby girl, pushing down on her with a bassinet frame, and shaking her.

When police arrived, officers found the baby responsive, but could see “a very clear red rectangular line on her stomach consistent with the foot of the bassinet,” the Tribune-Democrat reported.