Man Pours Hot Sauce in Baby's Mouth & Attacks Mom When She Tries To Stop Him

Police in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, arrested 21-year-old David Jones on January 27 after his girlfriend accused him of disturbing abuse allegations involving her 7-month-old child. According to Fox 43, Jones hit the child before pouring hot sauce in her mouth -- and when the child's mother rushed to intervene, Jones assaulted her, as well.
Police were called to a home on Ohio Street around 3 a.m. after a frantic call came in from Jones' girlfriend, who has not been named.
According to an arrest complaint, Jones' abuse didn't end after he hit the child and tried to pour hot sauce down her mouth. He also is accused of sitting on the baby girl, pushing down on her with a bassinet frame, and shaking her.
When police arrived, officers found the baby responsive, but could see “a very clear red rectangular line on her stomach consistent with the foot of the bassinet,” the Tribune-Democrat reported.
The child's mother told officers that she attempted to stop Jones from hurting her daughter, but then she became the focus of his wrath.
Jones is accused of grabbing the woman by the neck, throwing her up against a wall, and choking her for about 30 seconds.
When she finally broke free, she ran to a neighbor's home, where she dialed 911.
Jones has been charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, and harassment.
He remained detained at Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of the $10,000 bond, the Tribune-Democrat reported. It's unclear how much time the man will serve if convicted.
As disturbing as this story is, it's not the first time an adult has been accused of assaulting a child with hot sauce.
In 2018, two parents in Oklahoma drew widespread criticism after a Snapchat video surfaced that appeared to show them punishing their young child for a potty training accident by force-feeding him hot sauce.
The mother, who wished to remain nameless, spoke with KWTV and insisted that the video didn't show the whole story. “The video was played out to be something it wasn't," she said.
The mother claimed her son "loves" hot sauce and was laughing after the video was taken. “You can see that nothing went down his pants, and nothing was in his mouth," she said. "I would never put [my son] in harm's way."
Last year, another dad was jailed when he was accused of assaulting his 4-year-old with hot sauce on Easter Sunday.
Demitro Revillas of Texas was booked on a felony count of intentional bodily injury of a child after becoming furious that his son had cursed, according to Fox 13. Revillas slapped the boy, knocking him to the ground, before taking him into the kitchen, where he forced him to drink hot sauce.
In 2018, a Minnesota father was jailed for another instance of hot sauce-related abuse. Shawn Michael Foltz, 32, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault of a victim under 4. He admitted rubbing hot sauce and cayenne pepper into the mouth, nose, and eyes of his 2-month-old daughter. The horrifying attack took place in 2017, though he was sentenced the following year to 30 months in jail.
