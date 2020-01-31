Police Desperate To Find Missing Newborn After Dad Kills Mom & 2 Relatives Before Himself

The alert asked residents to keep an eye out for a white 2001 Chevy Express van belonging to Caballeiro.

The vehicle included noticeable decals that read “Nesty School Services” and “Caution: Transporting Children," and a bumper sticker that read, "Feel the Bern."



The van's unique description is ultimately what led to its discovery Wednesday afternoon. Authorities responded to a call from a rural area near Interstate 75, after someone noticed a vehicle matching that description and immediately secured the surrounding area.

Within 50 feet of the van, cops found Caballeiro's body -- dead of what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

But if investigators were expecting to find Baby Andrew nearby, they were sorely mistaken.