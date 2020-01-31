Police Desperate To Find Missing Newborn After Dad Kills Mom & 2 Relatives Before Himself

Police in Florida issued a statewide Amber Alert on Wednesday after discovering the bodies of three dead women inside a Miami home and learning that the 1-week-old infant who lived there was missing. The newborn was believed to have been abducted by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro. But just hours later, the mystery deepened when Caballeiro was also found dead -- with no sign of the infant anywhere.
-
The three women, who were found dead inside Caballeiro's Miami home on Tuesday, include several of the boy's family members.
A family friend who spoke with WSVN identified them as the baby's mother, 40-year-old Arlety Garcia Valdes; his grandmother, 60-year-old Isabela Valdes; and his great-grandmother, 84-year-old Lina Gonzalez. All three women were shot to death, according to USA Today.
As for the missing child, he has been identified as 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro, who is described in the Amber Alert as being of Hispanic descent with dark eyes and weighing just 7 pounds.
-
The alert asked residents to keep an eye out for a white 2001 Chevy Express van belonging to Caballeiro.
The vehicle included noticeable decals that read “Nesty School Services” and “Caution: Transporting Children," and a bumper sticker that read, "Feel the Bern."
The van's unique description is ultimately what led to its discovery Wednesday afternoon. Authorities responded to a call from a rural area near Interstate 75, after someone noticed a vehicle matching that description and immediately secured the surrounding area.
Within 50 feet of the van, cops found Caballeiro's body -- dead of what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
But if investigators were expecting to find Baby Andrew nearby, they were sorely mistaken.
-
-
Search teams scoured the area nearby, looking for any signs of where the missing infant could be.
The only trace was a pacifier inside the van, Fox 13 reported. Although bloodhounds from the Pasco County K-9 Unit used it to try to pick up a scent trail for the baby, they were unable to find any evidence that he was in the area.
-
Investigators did have one clue they hoped would lead somewhere: Witnessed claimed a blonde woman was seen by the van before Caballeiro was found.
Authorities began working with witnesses to create a sketch to issue to the public, and they pleaded with the mystery woman to come forward.
"If that woman is out there, please come forward," Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said Wednesday. "I promise you, all we care about is that little Andrew is OK."
-
-
By Thursday morning, however, their hopes were dashed.
After following that lead, investigators determined that the woman may have merely been someone who stopped to check on the vehicle after noticing it was abandoned. At this time, they do not believe she was involved in the case, USA Today reported.
"All we care about is that we get that baby back," Nocco said. "There was no car seat in the vehicle. The baby may be anywhere in the state."
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Facebook page issued a note of hope.
"On behalf of the half a million residents of Pasco County, our thoughts and prayers remains with the family of Andrew Caballeiro," it read. "We are hopeful for his safe return."
For now, authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information they may have that helps find baby Andrew.
Share this Story