Dog the Bounty Hunter Proposes to Girlfriend Months After Beth's Death

In a clip from the upcoming February 3 episode, Dog and Moon both appear, and it looks like he asks her to marry him.

A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight. Airs 2/3. pic.twitter.com/kUsE7zBPRQ

Dog can be seen telling Dr. Oz that he's "a lot happier with her around," and then, Dog says -- seemingly through tears, "Moon Angell, will you marry me?"

We don't get to see Moon's response (or much else) in the promo, but whoa. How did we go from debating about whether they were even dating to a potential engagement?! This is a lot to take in.

There's one catch, though. According to what a source close to the situation told Us Weekly, Dog and Moon aren't actually engaged, and there's been no ring exchanged.

Hmm ...